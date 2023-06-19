Joe Biden to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; counter the focus on China

The Biden administration will roll out the red carpet this week for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrives in Washington on Wednesday for a visit whose White House hopes will bolster US-India ties in the face of China’s growing aggression in Indo -Peaceful.

Mr Modi, who received a particularly warm welcome from former President Donald Trump during a visit to Houston in 2019, will be treated to a state dinner from President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House THURSDAY. He will also address a joint session of Congress on Thursday afternoon.

The Biden administration will seek during the visit to highlight India’s importance in broader US-led efforts to counter China’s autocratic posture on the international stage. India’s close relationship with Russia will also be discussed.

Analysts say Mr Modi will push for an expansion of trade with the United States, while the Biden administration wants the Indian Prime Minister’s help to diversify American supply chains and manufacturing bases for goods. high technology, including microchips, away from China and to similar countries. conscious democracies.

While India ranks eighth on the list of U.S. foreign trading partners, far behind China, which is third, India’s economy is one of the largest and fastest growing in the world. world. Meanwhile, India is on track this year to overtake China as the world’s most populous country.

A White House spokesperson said Modi’s visit “will reinforce our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership. , particularly in the fields of defence, clean energy and space”.

The spokesperson added that the meeting “will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm ties of family and friendship that bind Americans and Indians together.”

Nearly 3 million Indian immigrants are in the United States, with another million of Indian origin, a diaspora whose presence is increasingly felt in the American political landscape. Two Republican presidential candidates in 2024, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, are of Indian descent.

Mr Modi is expected to address an invitational gathering of 850 influential American Indians at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on Friday, according to New Delhi television.

In discussions earlier in the week, Mr. Biden and Mr. Modi are expected to focus on their countries’ commitment to a free and secure Indo-Pacific region, as well as their technology partnerships, including in energy. clean and space, according to the White House.

The Russian Factor

US-India relations were plagued with mutual suspicion during the Cold War era, when India enjoyed a defense partnership with the former Soviet Union. The relationship between New Delhi and Washington has changed in recent decades as the two democracies have aligned more closely amid the global rise of Communist Party-ruled China.

However, Russia remains India’s largest supplier of military equipment. A Reuters report noted that successive US administrations have sought to wean India from its defense partnership with Moscow, although New Delhi has increased its purchases of cheap Russian oil following the invasion of Ukraine. , much to the frustration of the West.

US-India relations in the Biden era have been warm, but also marked by complexity, as Mr. Biden has sought stronger ties with India, the world’s largest democracy, while simultaneously seeking to counter the growing economic and military assertion of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Since taking office, Mr Biden has raced with the efforts of the former Trump administration to reinvigorate the Quad, an international partnership between the United States, Australia, India and Japan. The grouping has aligned itself to counter China’s economic pressure against smaller Indo-Pacific countries.

He also sought to rally the world against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, unlike other Quad countries and almost all other major US allies, India has not imposed sanctions on Russia and issued only limited criticism of its invasion of Ukraine. .

This article is based in part on wire service reports.