Politics
Joe Biden to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; counter the focus on China
The Biden administration will roll out the red carpet this week for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrives in Washington on Wednesday for a visit whose White House hopes will bolster US-India ties in the face of China’s growing aggression in Indo -Peaceful.
Mr Modi, who received a particularly warm welcome from former President Donald Trump during a visit to Houston in 2019, will be treated to a state dinner from President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House THURSDAY. He will also address a joint session of Congress on Thursday afternoon.
The Biden administration will seek during the visit to highlight India’s importance in broader US-led efforts to counter China’s autocratic posture on the international stage. India’s close relationship with Russia will also be discussed.
Analysts say Mr Modi will push for an expansion of trade with the United States, while the Biden administration wants the Indian Prime Minister’s help to diversify American supply chains and manufacturing bases for goods. high technology, including microchips, away from China and to similar countries. conscious democracies.
While India ranks eighth on the list of U.S. foreign trading partners, far behind China, which is third, India’s economy is one of the largest and fastest growing in the world. world. Meanwhile, India is on track this year to overtake China as the world’s most populous country.
A White House spokesperson said Modi’s visit “will reinforce our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership. , particularly in the fields of defence, clean energy and space”.
The spokesperson added that the meeting “will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm ties of family and friendship that bind Americans and Indians together.”
Nearly 3 million Indian immigrants are in the United States, with another million of Indian origin, a diaspora whose presence is increasingly felt in the American political landscape. Two Republican presidential candidates in 2024, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, are of Indian descent.
Mr Modi is expected to address an invitational gathering of 850 influential American Indians at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on Friday, according to New Delhi television.
In discussions earlier in the week, Mr. Biden and Mr. Modi are expected to focus on their countries’ commitment to a free and secure Indo-Pacific region, as well as their technology partnerships, including in energy. clean and space, according to the White House.
The Russian Factor
US-India relations were plagued with mutual suspicion during the Cold War era, when India enjoyed a defense partnership with the former Soviet Union. The relationship between New Delhi and Washington has changed in recent decades as the two democracies have aligned more closely amid the global rise of Communist Party-ruled China.
However, Russia remains India’s largest supplier of military equipment. A Reuters report noted that successive US administrations have sought to wean India from its defense partnership with Moscow, although New Delhi has increased its purchases of cheap Russian oil following the invasion of Ukraine. , much to the frustration of the West.
US-India relations in the Biden era have been warm, but also marked by complexity, as Mr. Biden has sought stronger ties with India, the world’s largest democracy, while simultaneously seeking to counter the growing economic and military assertion of China in the Indo-Pacific region.
Since taking office, Mr Biden has raced with the efforts of the former Trump administration to reinvigorate the Quad, an international partnership between the United States, Australia, India and Japan. The grouping has aligned itself to counter China’s economic pressure against smaller Indo-Pacific countries.
He also sought to rally the world against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, unlike other Quad countries and almost all other major US allies, India has not imposed sanctions on Russia and issued only limited criticism of its invasion of Ukraine. .
This article is based in part on wire service reports.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/jun/19/joe-biden-host-indias-pm-narendra-modi-countering-/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Joe Biden to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; counter the focus on China
- Timeless Bollywood Songs To Listen To While Chilling – ThePrint – ANIFeed
- Australia 107/3 in 30.0 Overs | England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 Highlights: Australia 107/3 on stumps on day 4, another 174 runs needed on final day
- Myami teams up with Central Saint Martins on digital fashion projects – WWD
- I am a travel genius.That’s all I want Google to do before the holidays
- NATO welcomes innovators to help address security challenges
- Adderall and Ritalin won’t work if you don’t have ADHD
- While the right backs a Trump pardon, there is a better alternative
- Samsung Electronics Expands Self-Repair Program to UK – Samsung Newsroom Singapore
- Kristin Davis, 58, wakes up to body shaming in Hollywood
- EY CEO: Entrepreneurs are already unlocking the value of generative AI to change the world. ”
- Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Country Parks warn of open water dangers Warwickshire County Council