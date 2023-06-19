Politics
Japanese emperor’s visit strengthens public relations between Indonesia and Japan
The President hopes that the visit of Emperor Naruhito and the Empress can leave a good impression on the friendship between the two countries.
Posted on Monday, June 19, 2023 4:45 PM WIB
President Joko Widodo hosted the first bilateral state visit of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java Province on Monday, June 19, 2023. President Jokowi said that the visit could strengthen the foundations of friendship between the Indonesian people. and Japan.
“I feel very, very honored because Indonesia is the Emperor of Japan’s first bilateral state visit abroad. The visit of His Majesty the Emperor and Her Majesty the Empress to Indonesia has further strengthened the foundations of friendship between our people,” the president said in a press statement to Griya Anggrek, Bogor Botanical Gardens.
Furthermore, President Jokowi said that a solid foundation is needed for the development of a strategic partnership between the two countries in the current global situation. The president also hoped that the visit of Emperor Naruhito and the Empress would be able to make a good impression on the friendship between the two countries.
“Sri Sire, it is important to continue the friendship between people, between countries, between Japan and Indonesia amid the various challenges the world is currently experiencing. “Hopefully the visit of His Majesty and His Majesty Empress in Indonesia will leave a good impression on our friendship between Indonesia and Japan,” President Jokowi said.
Meanwhile, Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and kindness of President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana who had invited him to Bogor Botanical Gardens. Emperor Naruhito hopes the exchange of Indonesian-Japanese younger generations will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.
“I really hope that the exchanges between the younger generations of the two countries will further develop the friendship between the two countries,” Emperor Naruhito said.
(BPMI Setpres)
|
