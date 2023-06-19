Parliament votes on Boris Johnson’s report on Partygate





Comment this story Comment LONDON Boris Johnson’s birthdays in recent years have had an unmistakable side of political theatre. During his 2020 celebration, Johnson ate cake with colleagues, an incident which later saw him fined by police for breaking pandemic lockdown rules. On Monday, he turns 59 and parliament will debate a scathing report concluding he lied to the legislature while trying to explain away that same party. If the House of Commons backs the conclusions of a damaging report by its Privileges Committee, Johnson could be denied a lifetime pass to the parliamentary buildings. Scathing Partygate report claims Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament Such a punishment would be humiliating for a politician who in 2019 led his party to a landslide victory at the ballet box and who has made no secret of the fact that he has returned to his old job as prime minister. He avoided the harshest penalty of losing his seat in parliament by pre-emptively resigning. Last week the Privileges Committee, which has been investigating Johnson for a year, concluded that Johnson knowingly misled Parliament when he repeatedly assured the House of Commons that all covid rules had been followed at at any time in its offices and residences. Misleading Parliament is serious business in Britain and can lead to sanctions or a recall election. After seeing an early draft of the report, Johnson said he had been the victim of a witch hunt and quickly resigned his seat. Had he not resigned, the committee would have recommended a 90-day suspension, a remarkable slap in the face, which could have led to his recall. If Johnson wants to be prime minister again, he will have to win a new parliamentary seat. Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate In the meantime, Johnson has landed a plum new job as a weekly columnist for the conservative tabloid the Daily Mail in a nod to his previous career as a journalist. When writing for the Daily Telegraph, he was often a thorn in the side of the Prime Minister at the time. In a video announcing his appointment to the Daily Mail, Johnson said he will write exactly what I think of the world, and may even have to cover politics, from time to time, but I will obviously try to do as little as possible unless I absolutely have to. A number of past and present Tory prime ministers also came under pressure on Monday. Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ efforts to get out of the Partygate scandal have been hampered after the Sunday Mirror newspaper published a video which appeared to show Tory staff dancing and joking at a time when indoor socializing was banned. The Metropolitan Police said they would review the video. David Cameron, British Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016, has been summoned for a new investigation into the management of covid-19. Britain has had one of the highest death rates in the world during the pandemic and Cameron was asked about pandemic preparations. Especially under Johnson and his short-lived successor Liz Truss, Conservative governments have been plagued by scandal. The ruling party is trailing the opposition Labor Party in the polls, but the government does not need to hold an election until January 2025.

