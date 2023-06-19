Judge blocks Donald Trump from sharing evidence in classified documents case





Former President Donald Trump will not be allowed to keep evidence in the federal classified documents case in Florida, and he will not be allowed to see evidence without his attorneys present, a federal judge ruled Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License picture

June 19 (UPI) – Former President Donald Trump will not be allowed to preserve evidence in the Florida classified federal documents case, and he will not be allowed to see evidence without his lawyers present, said a federal judge on Monday.

Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart issued the protective order to limit what Trump can discuss the case with others, including via social media. If he shares information with people not directly involved in the case without a judge’s permission, he could face criminal contempt charges.

The order also prohibits Trump aide and co-defendant Walter Nauta from releasing restricted information about the case.

“The Discovery Materials, and any information derived therefrom, shall not be released to the public or the news media, or released on any news or social media platform, without notice and consent from the States States or court approval,” Reinhart wrote.

The order comes at the request of the Ministry of Justice.

Last week, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts, including 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information, and maintained his innocence in the case.

The Justice Department alleges that Trump unlawfully preserved classified intelligence documents and failed to comply with government requests to return them.

The documents include intelligence briefings related to various foreign countries, foreign military capabilities, and nuclear capabilities. There are also documents relating to communications with a leader of a foreign country and information about military attacks by a foreign country.

Trump is also accused of making false statements and representations on the classified documents.

According to the indictment, 102 documents were seized by the FBI from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Twenty-seven documents were discovered in his office, including six marked “Top Secret”, 18 marked “Secret” and three marked “Confidential”.

