Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan gets another bail extension in corruption case





ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bail was extended again on Monday (June 19th) after he urged his supporters to take to the streets if he is arrested again.

Khan’s brief detention last month on corruption charges sparked days of deadly violence as thousands of his supporters rampaged through cities, torching buildings and clashing with police.

He was released after the Supreme Court ruled the arrest illegal, but he says the government still plans to detain him to stifle his momentum ahead of elections scheduled for October.

“They believe that people will sit as silent spectators when they put me in jail,” the 70-year-old said in a speech broadcast live on Sunday evening.

“Death is far better than subjugation. Make up your mind against fear. You must stand up, peaceful protest is your right,” he said.

On Monday, a special anti-corruption court in Islamabad extended bail for Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi until July 4.

He has also been released on bail in 15 other cases in three courts, said Gohar Khan, a member of his legal team.

Since being ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last year, Khan has waged an unprecedented campaign against Pakistan’s powerful military. Supporters saw his arrest on May 9 as a reward for this defiance.

Following the former cricket star’s release, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party faced a major crackdown, including widespread arrests.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government accuses Khan of orchestrating violence against the state and has pledged to try some protesters in military courts.

“These cases are undemocratic,” Khan told a judge at a counterterrorism court in Islamabad, where he faced eight cases on Monday.

“I never incited my supporters to violence,” he added. “Peaceful protest is a democratic right.”

