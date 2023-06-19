A former Donald Trump ally fired a warning shot at Republicans for backing the ‘reckless’ ex-president





Donald Trump had a Republican Party majority in his corner, but his former allies are breaking away one by one these days. Former Attorney General Bill Barr is one of them using strong language to fire warning shots about the dangerousness of a second term with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Barr, author of One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General, appeared on the Sunday, June 18 episode of CBS News Face the Nation and answered, quite candidly, when voters and the GOP should allow Donald Trump to be their presidential candidate after being indicted in two cases (so far). Trump has, you know, has many qualities and he’s done some good things, Barr noted. But the thing is, he’s a consummate narcissist. And he consistently engages in reckless driving that endangers his political supporters and the Conservative and Republican agenda.

The former attorney general then doubled down on his criticism of Donald Trump by telling Americans that a second term in the White House is a very bad idea for everyone. He will always put his own interests and the satisfaction of his own ego above everything else, including the interests of the country, Barr continued. There is no doubt about it. Calling the former president a very petty individual, he confirmed that running the country is a matter of personal gratification of his ego. He added: Our country cannot be a therapy session for, you know, a troubled man like this.

Barr served in Donald Trump’s administration from 2019 to 2020, and he resigned after Joe Biden was the certified winner of the 2020 presidential election. And if anyone was wondering if Barr would return a day to work for Donald Trump, his harsh words were likely confirmation that he would never support the former president again.

