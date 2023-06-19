Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted on Monday that Chinese President Xi Jinping had rejected his request to reinstate a military backchannel to avoid a potential conflict such as has existed for decades between the United States and Russia.

Blinken told reporters after meeting Xi in Beijing that he “repeatedly” raised the issue during his trip but that “at the moment China does not agree to move forward.”

The Chinese government cut both the military-to-military line and some diplomatic talks last year to protest a trip to Taiwan by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the Biden administration said the re-binding was one of Blinken’s best. goals.

“I think it’s absolutely vital that we have that kind of military-to-military communications,” Blinken told a 31-minute news conference in the Chinese capital. “I think this is an issue that we have to continue to work on. It is very important that we restore these channels.

Blinken said Chinese authorities have agreed to cooperate on other fronts, including stopping the export of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which has fueled a record number of drug overdose deaths in the United States, as it is increasingly additionally mixed with non-opioid drugs such as cocaine and squeezed into counterfeit drugs.







Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 19. Reuters

“Fentanyl is the number one killer of Americans ages 18-49,” Blinken noted, adding, “We have agreed to explore establishing a task force or joint effort so we can stopping the flow of precursor chemicals, which have helped fuel this crisis and a growing death toll.

The Biden administration has taken political heat from Republicans for not doing more to fight fentanyl at its source in China.

The anti-drug talks were reportedly among those that were cut short due to resentment over Pelosis’ visit. In 2022, fentanyl and related compounds killed about 75,000 Americans set all-time high after chemicals largely made in China die approximately 71,000 Americans in 2021, a leap of about 58,000 in 2020, more than 36,000 in 2019 and about 31,000 in 2018.

Blinken did not mention some top US priorities during his press conference, such as determining the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than a million Americans.







Secretary Antony Blinken said the lack of military-to-military communications is “an issue we need to continue to work on.” Pool/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden said in an August 2021 written statement, after US spy agencies said it was “plausible” that the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, that “[t]he world deserves answers, and I won’t rest until we get them” urging Beijing to be “fully” transparent to “prevent further pandemics” and reprimanding that”[r]Responsible nations do not shy away from such responsibilities.

China has not been transparent about the origins of COVID-19 and Biden has barely mentioned the subject since his statement despite growing consensus, including from the FBI and the Department of Energy, which includes US National Laboratories, that the virus likely leaked from Wuhan labs doing risky US-funded ‘gain-of-function’ research that altered the genetics of bat coronaviruses.

Blinken also pointed out that the Biden administration is not interested in economic "decoupling" from China, a term used by former President Donald Trump, who is seeking a 2024 rematch against Biden.







Instead, Blinken said, the United States wants to “reduce risk” and “diversify” its trade relationship.

“Our countries are trading more in the past year, more than ever in the past year, nearly $700 billion. Strong and healthy economic engagement benefits both the United States and China,” he said. Blinken said.

The historic existence of behind-the-scenes U.S.-China military talks captured public attention after reports that Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had sought to appease Chinese defense leaders during the chaotic last part of Trump’s term by assuring them they would get a warning about an American attack.

I said, ‘Hell, I’m calling you. But weren’t going to attack you,’ Milley told the House Armed Services Committee in September 2021, largely confirming an account in the book Peril, by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

Biden’s family has had extensive business dealings with Chinese government-related entities, though the president grumbled “give me a break, man,” in February when asked if his ability to handle the relationship was “compromised” after a Chinese spy balloon flew across the United States.

First son Hunter Biden co-founded investment fund BHR Partners with Chinese state entities in 2013 12 days after Hunter joined then-vice president Biden aboard Air Force Two for an official trip to Beijing, the Wall Street Journal reported.







A fighter jet flies over the remains of a large balloon after it was shot down just off South Carolina on February 4. PA

Hunter introduced his father to BHR CEO Jonathan Li during the trip to the Chinese capital and Joe Biden then wrote college recommendation letters for Lis’ children.

The status of Hunter’s 10% stake in BHR, which says it manages nearly $2.2 billion in assets, remains unclear, with the White House refusing to provide any transparency.

Purportedly leaked BHR documents suggest that Hunter’s “sugar brother”, Kevin Morris, a wealthy Hollywood lawyer, may have taken the stake, although government databases have not been updated.

First brother James Biden and first son Hunter then launched a second business venture in China with government-linked CEFC China Energy and eventually received $4.8 million in 2017 and 2018, according to a Washington Post review. records from Hunter’s abandoned laptop.

Joe Biden was called a ‘big guy’ due to a 10% cut in a May 2017 email about CEFC, a reportedly missing cog in Beijing’s ‘Belt and Road’ foreign influence campaign .

Two of Hunter Biden’s former associates, Tony Bobulinski and James Gilliar, separately called the president a “big guy.”

Bobulinski alleges he discussed the CEFC deal with Joe Biden and an October 2017 email from Hunter Bidens laptop identifies Joe Biden as a participant in a call about CEFC’s attempt to buy natural gas American.







FBI special agents assigned to the Evidence Response Team process recovered material from the high-altitude balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina. PA

The relationship with the CEFC seems to have started around 2015 when Hunter came into contact with Vuk Jeremic, former Foreign Minister of Serbia and President of the United Nations General Assembly who was a candidate for the post of Secretary General of the UN, his father being vice-president.

Blinken’s trip to China follows Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu’s refusal to meet Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore this month.

The two men shook hands but did not have a substantial exchange, Pentagon press secretary Brig. said General Pat Ryder at the time.