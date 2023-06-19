Turkey says Sweden still fails to meet conditions to join NATO





This Monday, the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that Sweden still did not meet the conditions he had requested for it to definitively enter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as a protective measure against Russian hostilities by settling it.No. According to Erdogan’s government spokeswoman Mer Elik, there is still no membership decision at the Vilnius summit in Lithuania next month. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week toned down expectations that Turkey could ratify Sweden’s membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) before the Alliance’s next summit in July, demanding that the Swedes do their duty. The main reason why Turkey has not yet accepted Sweden’s NATO membership is that it has often criticized Stockholm for allowing demonstrations by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the group Kurdish guerrilla group from Turkey, considered a terrorist organization. According to Erdogan’s government spokesman, mer elik, despite the progress they have made with Sweden over differences over the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). However, these efforts by the Swedes were not enough. Sweden has taken several measures. They made laws, they try to show their will () But presenting these laws is not enough. You have to apply them hard. Because the Judiciary does not apply them rigorously enough either, ”said the spokesperson. The NATO treaty establishes that for a country to be part of the organization, all member countries must agree, but these expectations have been diluted due to rejections from the countries of Hungary and Turkey. North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assured Istanbul that Sweden had implemented everything agreed with Turkey in order to enter the alliance in coming weeks, although the Turkish government has expressed unease that the Swedes are part of the coalition of countries. With information from EFE Keep reading:

