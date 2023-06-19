Congress questions PM Modi on ‘silence’ on Manipur

New Delhi: Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for not talking about the Manipur crisis on his “Mann Ki Baat” radio show, and asked when he would say or do something about the “ endless violence” in the northeastern state.

The opposition party also demanded that an all-party delegation be allowed to visit the state.

Don’t miss the in-depth and unbiased stories from northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our privacy policy

In a tweet, the President of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Narendra Modi ji, Your ‘Mann ki Baat’ should have included ‘Manipur ki Baat’ first, but to no avail. The situation in the border state is precarious and deeply worrying.

.@Narendra Modi i, You should have included first, but to no avail. The situation in the border state is precarious and deeply worrying. You haven’t said a word.

You have not chaired any meeting.

You have — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 18, 2023

“You haven’t said a word. You have not chaired any meeting. You have not yet met with a multiparty delegation. Looks like your government doesn’t consider Manipur as part of India. This is unacceptable,” he said.

“Your government is ‘asleep at the wheel’ while the state burns. Follow cabinet ‘Raj Dharma’ Act on all elements that disturb the peace. Restore normality by taking citizens’ groups into trust. Allow multi-party delegation to visit the state,” Kharge said.

While criticizing the Prime Minister’s “continued silence”, Congress Secretary General Jairam Ramesh also criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for calling for peace in Manipur “after 45 days” and asked if the prime minister had “outsourced” the appeal to the organization that “shaped” him.

“So another Mann ki Baat but Maun (silence) on Manipur. The Prime Minister praised India’s great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian catastrophe that Manipur is facing.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Still no call for peace from him. There is an unauditable PM-CARES fund, but does the PM even care about Manipur is the real question,” Ramesh tweeted.

Senior Congress official P Chidambaram also criticized the prime minister, saying he was “too busy” to find time to visit Manipur.

“I have a practical suggestion: the Prime Minister’s special plane can make an unscheduled stopover at Imphal on the way to Washington, giving the Honorable Prime Minister the opportunity to ‘visit’ Manipur. This way he can effectively silence all opposition to him,” Chidambaram said on Twitter.

Ramesh said the Sangh had finally issued a public call for peace and harmony in Manipur after 45 days of “endless violence”, and targeted the Sangh as well as the prime minister.

“The well-known duplicity of the RSS is on full display as its divisive ideology and polarizing activities change the very nature of a diverse North East, of which Manipur is a tragic example,” he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“But what about his very famous former Pracharak, who now controls the administrative apparatus at the Center and in the State?

“Did he outsource the public appeal to the organization that shaped him,” Ramesh asked.

“When will Mr. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, say something, do something about Manipur? Is he only a Prachar Mantri and not Pradhan Mantri,” Ramesh asked on Twitter.

The RSS on Sunday condemned the ongoing violence in Manipur and called on the government, including local administration, police, security forces and central agencies to take all possible measures to restore peace immediately.

In a statement, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale stressed that there is no place for hatred and violence in a democratic setup. He said the two sides should overcome the lack of trust, which has caused the current crisis, and start a dialogue to restore peace.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

More than 100 people have lost their lives in ethnic violence between members of the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that erupted a month ago.

Ten Manipur opposition parties led by Congress on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Modi’s “silence” on the situation in Manipur while urging him to meet them and appeal for peace.

Dear reader,

Over the past four years, IsMojo has revolutionized the coverage of North East India with our crisp, impactful and unbiased coverage. And we don’t say that: you, our readers, say that about us. Thanks to you, we have become the largest independent multimedia digital news platform in North East India.

Now we need your help to sustain what you started.

We fiercely protect our independent status and wish to remain so: it helps us to deliver quality journalism, free from bias and agendas. Whether it’s traveling to the most remote areas to cover various issues or paying honest salaries to local journalists to encourage them, we spend our money where it counts.

Now we seek your support to remain truly independent, impartial and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we can’t do it without you.

Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo. THANKS,

Karma Paljor

Managing Editor, eastmojo.com

Clashes first erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis make up about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mainly in the Imphal Valley. The Nagas and Kukis tribes still make up 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Read also | Manipur seeks help from Mizorams to restore peace

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like that: As Loading…

Related