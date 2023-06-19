Politics
Congress questions PM Modi on ‘silence’ on Manipur
New Delhi: Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for not talking about the Manipur crisis on his “Mann Ki Baat” radio show, and asked when he would say or do something about the “ endless violence” in the northeastern state.
The opposition party also demanded that an all-party delegation be allowed to visit the state.
In a tweet, the President of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Narendra Modi ji, Your ‘Mann ki Baat’ should have included ‘Manipur ki Baat’ first, but to no avail. The situation in the border state is precarious and deeply worrying.
“You haven’t said a word. You have not chaired any meeting. You have not yet met with a multiparty delegation. Looks like your government doesn’t consider Manipur as part of India. This is unacceptable,” he said.
“Your government is ‘asleep at the wheel’ while the state burns. Follow cabinet ‘Raj Dharma’ Act on all elements that disturb the peace. Restore normality by taking citizens’ groups into trust. Allow multi-party delegation to visit the state,” Kharge said.
While criticizing the Prime Minister’s “continued silence”, Congress Secretary General Jairam Ramesh also criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for calling for peace in Manipur “after 45 days” and asked if the prime minister had “outsourced” the appeal to the organization that “shaped” him.
“So another Mann ki Baat but Maun (silence) on Manipur. The Prime Minister praised India’s great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian catastrophe that Manipur is facing.
“Still no call for peace from him. There is an unauditable PM-CARES fund, but does the PM even care about Manipur is the real question,” Ramesh tweeted.
Senior Congress official P Chidambaram also criticized the prime minister, saying he was “too busy” to find time to visit Manipur.
“I have a practical suggestion: the Prime Minister’s special plane can make an unscheduled stopover at Imphal on the way to Washington, giving the Honorable Prime Minister the opportunity to ‘visit’ Manipur. This way he can effectively silence all opposition to him,” Chidambaram said on Twitter.
Ramesh said the Sangh had finally issued a public call for peace and harmony in Manipur after 45 days of “endless violence”, and targeted the Sangh as well as the prime minister.
“The well-known duplicity of the RSS is on full display as its divisive ideology and polarizing activities change the very nature of a diverse North East, of which Manipur is a tragic example,” he alleged.
“But what about his very famous former Pracharak, who now controls the administrative apparatus at the Center and in the State?
“Did he outsource the public appeal to the organization that shaped him,” Ramesh asked.
“When will Mr. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, say something, do something about Manipur? Is he only a Prachar Mantri and not Pradhan Mantri,” Ramesh asked on Twitter.
The RSS on Sunday condemned the ongoing violence in Manipur and called on the government, including local administration, police, security forces and central agencies to take all possible measures to restore peace immediately.
In a statement, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale stressed that there is no place for hatred and violence in a democratic setup. He said the two sides should overcome the lack of trust, which has caused the current crisis, and start a dialogue to restore peace.
More than 100 people have lost their lives in ethnic violence between members of the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that erupted a month ago.
Ten Manipur opposition parties led by Congress on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Modi’s “silence” on the situation in Manipur while urging him to meet them and appeal for peace.
Dear reader,
Over the past four years, IsMojo has revolutionized the coverage of North East India with our crisp, impactful and unbiased coverage. And we don’t say that: you, our readers, say that about us. Thanks to you, we have become the largest independent multimedia digital news platform in North East India.
Now we need your help to sustain what you started.
We fiercely protect our independent status and wish to remain so: it helps us to deliver quality journalism, free from bias and agendas. Whether it’s traveling to the most remote areas to cover various issues or paying honest salaries to local journalists to encourage them, we spend our money where it counts.
Now we seek your support to remain truly independent, impartial and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we can’t do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
THANKS,
Karma Paljor
Managing Editor, eastmojo.com
Clashes first erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
The Meiteis make up about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mainly in the Imphal Valley. The Nagas and Kukis tribes still make up 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.
Read also | Manipur seeks help from Mizorams to restore peace
Related
Latest stories
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eastmojo.com/manipur/2023/06/19/congress-takes-dig-at-pm-modi-over-silence-on-manipur/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Congress questions PM Modi on ‘silence’ on Manipur
- Turkey says Sweden still fails to meet conditions to join NATO
- SUMMERSVILLE BOOKENDS | Western Plains Daily Feather
- OVC Announces Men’s Soccer Schedule, Championship Played at SIUE
- Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes rock summer in the same unexpected slip dress combo
- African Stock Exchange promotes cross-border trade with AELP
- Google Wallet adds a sleek new card switching animation
- Imran Khan’s bail extended again in corruption case
- Blinken says Xi refused to establish Pentagon deconfliction hotline
- A former Donald Trump ally fired a warning shot at Republicans for backing the ‘reckless’ ex-president
- Pono Brewing will close its Hollywood neighborhood pub
- South Korean Seokyoung Hong captures Junior Cliburn