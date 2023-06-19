Doug Burgum raises funds over Donald Trump indictment





MINOT, ND Is your inbox as stuffed as mine with campaign fundraising emails from Governor Doug Burgum?

It’s understandable. Burgum absolutely must be on stage for the first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee in August, and fundraising is part of the qualification. And how much Burgum lifts is less relevant than how many people he lifts him.

It needs 40,000 individual contributors to do the debate, with at least 200 contributions coming from each of the 20 different states.

This is a situation of quantity over quality.

But a recent fundraising pitch was particularly interesting in that it brought up a topic that Burgum has largely tried to avoid in media interviews.

Namely, the criminal indictments of disgraced former President Donald Trump.

“In America, you are innocent until proven guilty,” reads the subject line of the email’s pitch, though, in keeping with Burgum’s habit when he was when asked about Trump in media interviews, the email does not mention the former president at all.

“The Justice Department needs to hold Joe Biden to the same standard for his missing documents. The Justice Department can’t have one standard against Republicans and another against Democrats, and right now it looks like it’s ‘is what they do,’ the email reads (underlined compared to the original).

“The law must be applied in the same way and it will be when I am president,” he continues.

It’s a bit politically clever.

Trump, whom Burgum is campaigning against, remember, continues to lead his opponents in national polls. He even had a brief boost in his numbers after his last criminal arraignment on federal charges related to his decision to keep boxes full of classified documents in a bathroom at his golf club in Florida.

In an alternate timeline, where much of the Republican Party had not morphed into some kind of Trump personality cult, a candidate like Burgum would use the indictment against Trump. Instead, Burgum talks about urgent criminal investigations against incumbent President Joe Biden.

Although to be fair, Burgum doesn’t explicitly let Trump off the hook. He doesn’t say his main opponent is innocent, or that he will be pardoned by a future Burgum administration, only that the law must be applied evenly.

Burgum was recently asked about a pardon, and his response was flagged as a “dodge” in many places. Which isn’t entirely unfair, but his answer is more nuanced than you might think.

On Friday, June 16, radio host Hugh Hewitt asked Burgum if he would forgive Trump if the decision was up to him.

I mean, from a leadership perspective, you’re asking me a hypothetical question about something two years from now when we don’t even know if it’s going to go forward, or if there’s even going to be a conviction, a answered Burgum.

So I think I just tend to stay away from hypotheticals if it’s okay, are you going to sign an invoice, and the invoice isn’t even on my desk and it’s going to have 100 twists and turns before that” , he continued.

It’s a cautious answer. As guilty as Trump may seem at this point, there is a criminal justice process that has yet to unfold.

Trump must be convicted before he can be pardoned.

I’m not sure that an answer that treats the criminal justice process as anything more than a formality is a “dodge”.

Yet Burgum is walking a tightrope on the issue between bigoted Trump supporters who think the former president can do no wrong, and people who are anti-Trump, who are already talking about a pardon even before he there is a condemnation.

Rob Port is a journalist, columnist and podcast host for the Forum News Service. He has extensive experience in investigations and public records. He covered political events in North Dakota and the upper Midwest for two decades. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to subscribe to his Plain Talk podcast.

