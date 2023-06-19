UK lawmakers likely to back scathing report that slammed Boris Johnson for Boston ‘partygate’ 25 News

LONDON – (AP) The British House of Commons is expected to approve on Monday a report that found Boris Johnson lied to lawmakers about parties flouted by confinement in his office, a humiliating censorship that would deprive the former Prime Minister of his lifetime access to Parliament.

Lawmakers debated the privileges committee report that found Johnson in contempt of parliament and had to approve its findings. It was unclear if there would be a formal vote or if the report would be approved by acclamation.

House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt has urged lawmakers to do what they think is right. Mordaunt, a conservative like Johnson, said she would vote to endorse the report if it went to a formal vote.

This is important because the integrity of our institutions is important. The respect and trust given to them is important,” she said. “This has real implications for the accountability of MPs to each other and to the members of the public they represent.

Johnson responded furiously to the report, calling its findings deranged and accusing its members of protracted political assassination.

But only a handful of his staunchest political allies said they would vote against the committee’s findings, and many lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party were absent from the Commons benches when the debate began. Prime Minister Rishi Sunakwary of upsetting Johnson’s remaining supporters, declined to say whether he would participate in the debate.

He has a number of commitments,” including a meeting with the Swedish prime minister, Sunak spokesman Max Blain said. “It will depend on how the schedules in parliament go.

Johnson, who turned 59 on Monday, was also not there. He resigned as prime minister in September 2022, but remained a lawmaker until June 9, when he leaves after receiving notice of the findings of the Privileges Committee.

Monday’s debate was the latest aftershock in the party’s scandal over rallies at Prime Ministers’ headquarters in Downing Street and other government buildings in 2020 and 2021.

The revelation that political staff have been hosting birthday parties, garden parties and wine-hour Fridays during the pandemic has sparked anger among Britons who had followed rules imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, unable to visit their friends and family or even to say goodbye to dying relatives in hospitals. .

Memories were rekindled this week by the publication by the Sunday Mirror newspaper of a video showing staff drinking and dancing at an event at the Conservative Party headquarters in December 2020, when people from different households were banned from mixing indoors.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they were reviewing footage of the event, which the BBC said was presented as a jingle and mingle Christmas party.

Johnson first denied that any parties had been held at the Prime Minister’s Office, then repeatedly assured lawmakers that pandemic rules and guidelines were being followed at all times. The committee concluded that these assurances were misleading and that Johnson had failed to correct the record when asked to do so.

He said Johnson misled the House on a matter of utmost importance to the House and to the public, and has done so repeatedly.

The panel of four conservatives and three opposition lawmakers said Johnson compounded the offense with his attacks on the committee, which he called a kangaroo court engaged in a witch hunt.

He concluded Johnson’s actions were such a flagrant breach of the rules that they warranted a 90-day suspension from Parliament, one of the longest ever imposed. A suspension of 10 days or more would have allowed his constituents to remove him from his seat in the House of Commons.

Johnson escaped that sanction by resigning at least for the time being, he said, hinting at a potential return. It could be difficult. He faces the prospect of having the lifetime pass to parliament buildings usually given to former lawmakers revoked.

While some conservatives still praise Johnson as a charismatic populist who led the party to a landslide victory in 2019, others remember how his government became so absorbed in scandals that it was expelled by his own party less than three years later.

His legacy is a headache for Sunak, a fellow Conservative who took office in October with a promise to restore professionalism and integrity in government.

The Conservatives, in power since 2010, trail the main opposition Labor Party in opinion polls, with elections due by the end of 2024.

The party faces electoral tests ahead of that in four special elections for seats vacated by Johnson, two of his allies and a fourth Conservative lawmaker who resigned over sex and drug allegations.

