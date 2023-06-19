Judge orders Donald Trump to remain silent over disclosure of discovery documents released in classified documents case





Latest from Trump: Former President faces 37 charges filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith

By Tierney Sneed, CNN, CNN Wire

Monday, June 19, 2023 3:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON — A magistrate judge has approved Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request to bar former President Donald Trump and his co-defendant Walt Nauta from disclosing information about the find given to the defense in the criminal case. that Trump and Nauta must now face. special advice.

Among the restrictions approved by US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who previously approved the search warrant the FBI executed at Mar-a-Lago last year, is that “materials discovered, together with any information arises, shall not be released to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without notice and consent of the United States or approval of the Court.”

The order sought by prosecutors and approved by Reinhart was expected and used standard language. However, this is a first-of-its-kind federal criminal case against a former president who tends to express opinions on social media and who is being prosecuted, in part, for his alleged mishandling of government information. sensitive.

The order follows language proposed by Smith and governs the unclassified discovery the defense will receive. The defendants did not object to Smith’s request, CNN reported.

The classified documents that federal investigators have collected, which are central to the Smith case, will be subject to their own procedures for the case. The two Trump attorneys who appeared in the case confirmed to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who will preside over the case, on Friday that they have been in contact with the Justice Department to expedite their security clearances.

Trump faces 37 counts in the indictment filed by Smith earlier this month, which alleges he unlawfully withheld national defense information and concealed documents and made Obstruction of the Justice Department’s investigation into the handling of these documents. He pleaded not guilty last week.

The-CNN-Wire and 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.

