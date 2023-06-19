Prime Minister Modi has given a new identity to the Indian diaspora, says Jaipur Foot USA volunteer









YEARS |

Update: June 19, 2023 11:31 p.m. EAST

new York [US]Jun 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States is “historic” and few leaders had the honor of addressing a joint session of the US Congress, Prem Bhandari says, volunteer of Jaipur Foot USA.

Bhandari said Prime Minister Modi had given a new identity to Indians living outside the country.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Prem Bhandari said, “This is a historic visit and few world leaders have had the honor of addressing a joint session of the US Congress. Prime Minister Modi will address the US Congress for the second time. This is Prime Minister Modi’s eighth trip. During his eight voyages, the time, money and energy invested during these eight voyages made the United States the largest investor in India.

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to the United States from January 20. The visit will begin in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day. yoga at the United Nations headquarters on June 21.

Prime Minister Modi will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a welcome ceremony at the White House on June 22 and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner honoring the Prime Minister on the same evening, according to a statement released by the Department of External Affairs (MEA).

The Prime Minister will also address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

In response to a question on the importance of the moment for the Indian diaspora, Prem Bhandari said that Prime Minister Modi called Indians living in other countries “Rashtradoots” and gave them a huge honor. He also paid tribute to the introduction of International Yoga Day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prem Bhandari said: “Prime Minister Modi has given India’s diaspora, which is around four million across the world, a new identity. I have lived here for so many years. Today we are talking about the International Yoga Day.The credit for introducing the International Yoga Day goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In addition, the credit for the UN declaration on the International Year of Millet also goes to Prime Minister Modi.

“Prime Minister Modi has said that Indian officials coming to other countries are ambassadors. He called members of the Indian diaspora ‘Rastradoots’ (domestic ambassadors). The Prime Minister has done us a huge honor. We feel a sense of pride in Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States,” he added.

Bhandari also spoke of the difference in approach to Indian missions after Prime Minister Modi came to power. He said consulates and embassies have become a second home for overseas Indians. He also talked about how he and the Indian consulate worked on millets.

“I and the consulate work together for the millets. After Prime Minister Modi came to power, consulates and embassies became a second home for overseas Indians. Modi, no one answered their call. However, now everyone is aware that if a tweet is published and it comes to the attention of the PMO, there will be a problem. We are working with the Indian Consulate in New York from the beginning and we even organized a seminar, which was also attended by MoS Muraleedharan,” he said.

Jaipur Foot USA Volunteer spoke about PM Modi’s support to the NGO. He also said that 22 international camps funded by the Indian government have been organized across the world.

“When we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 and talked about Jaipur Foot. Only one NGO that partnered with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present Gandhi’s principles is BMBSS, Jaipur Foot. Thanks to Prime Minister Modi, 22 international camps funded by the Indian government have been organized across the world, another 18 camps are about to be organized,” said Bhandari, who is also a volunteer with the Rajasthan Association of North America. (RANA) and Rescuing Every Distressed Indian Overseas.

“So far, our NGO has organized 99 camps. Our 100th camp is expected to be organized in Palestine. We are organizing 18 camps with the Ministry of External Affairs and expressed our gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his support,” he said. he adds. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/pm-modi-has-given-new-identity-to-indian-diaspora-says-jaipur-foot-usa-volunteer20230619233131 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos