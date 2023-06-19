Judge orders Trump lawyers not to release evidence in documents case | donald trump





A Florida judge on Monday handed prosecutors in the trial of classified Donald Trump documents a significant victory by ruling that the former president cannot publicly disclose any of the evidence against him.

Trump, who was arraigned in Miami last week on a 37-count indictment for his improper storage and handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, can also only see , but not retain, evidence under direct supervision. of his attorneys, the order of the magistrate, Bruce Reinhart, said.

The confidentiality ruling in particular will prevent Trump, who has been a vocal critic of Justice Department prosecutors and Special Counsel Jack Smith on his Truth Social website, from attempting to publicize or tweak any of the evidence. to his advantage as he continues to press the case against him is a politically motivated witch hunt.

The Discovery Materials, and any information derived therefrom, shall not be released to the public or the news media, or released on any news or social media platform, without notice and consent from the United States. United or court approval, Reinharts’ order, filed Monday in the Judicial District of South Florida, said.

Trump, Reinhart said, will not retain copies and may only review case materials under the direct supervision of the defense attorney or a member of the defense attorneys’ staff.

The non-disclosure clause also applies to Trump, the favorite to win the Republican parties’ presidential nomination in 2024, and his team of lawyers.

The defense is currently being led by New York attorney Todd Blanche, a former federal prosecutor, following Trump’s apparent inability to recruit a national security attorney with the necessary security clearance to help him navigate the the Espionage Act charges.

Prosecutors filed a motion last week asking for terms on how the defense stores and uses the papers.

Despite Monday’s victory, the Justice Department could have an uphill battle to convict Trump, who also faces a criminal fraud trial in New York for an alleged silent payment to an adult movie star, and legal peril potential in Georgia and Washington DC for attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

The Florida case is in the hands of Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Trump to the federal bench, who already made favorable rulings on her last year, which were overturned by an appeals court. Analysts have questioned her impartiality and point out that she has substantial power to dismiss or delay the case.

On Sunday, the Washington Post reported that Trump could win another delay, after the 2024 presidential election, because the case could go to trial under the rules of the Classified Information Procedures Act.

Such trials legally require more precautions and tend to take longer to adjudicate than a typical criminal case, the newspaper said.

Trump pleaded not guilty last week to all charges in the classified documents case during his Miami arraignment, which only selected reporters and nine members of the public were allowed to attend.

Republicans remain divided on Trump’s two indictments. Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor challenging him for the presidential nomination, on Sunday called the behavior leading to the charges indefensible and deeply disturbing.

We wouldn’t be here if Donald Trump had simply returned the documents the government has asked him to return dozens of times, he told CBS Face the Nation.

House Republicans, however, were quick to defend the former president, questioning the Justice Department’s motives for filing charges and why Biden was not indicted for also keeping classified documents. .

In a bizarre defense of Trump last week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy insisted that some of the classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago in a shower room were completely secure because a bathroom door bath locks.

