‘Defence, trade partnership to dominate talks’: Foreign Minister shares details of PM Modi’s US visit | India News







Addressing a press conference, Foreign Minister Kwatra said: “At the invitation of the US President

Underscoring the importance of the visit, Kwatra said, a roadmap for defense industrial cooperation is expected to be the main outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States.

The foreign minister said all aspects of defense co-production and co-development will be part of discussions between Modi and US President Joe Biden.

“One of the key elements that will be highlighted will be bilateral defense cooperation,” he said. “The second key element has been a strong trade and investment partnership. The third is the technology component that interfaces with many other areas – telecommunications, space, manufacturing and investment,” Kwatra said.

Key details of Modi’s visit to the United States :

The Prime Minister will visit the United States from June 21-23 and Egypt from June 24-25.

Modi’s visit to the United States will begin in New York, where he will lead International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on June 21.

From New York, he will travel to Washington where he will receive a solemn welcome at the White House on June 22, and will meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner in Modi’s honor the same evening.

The Prime Minister will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

On June 23, Prime Minister Modi will be hosted jointly at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken.

In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is expected to have several organized interactions with CEOs, professionals and other prominent stakeholders.

In Egypt, the Prime Minister will visit the al-Hakimi Mosque, which has been renovated and restored by the Bohra community.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Egypt is at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi, who was the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations this year.

This will be Modi’s first visit to Egypt as prime minister. NEW DELHI: Secretary for Foreign Affairs Vinay Kwatra shared key information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s highly anticipated visit to the United States on Monday.Addressing a press conference, Foreign Minister Kwatra said: “At the invitation of the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Modi will embark on a visit to the United States from June 21-23.”Underscoring the importance of the visit, Kwatra said, a roadmap for defense industrial cooperation is expected to be the main outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States.The foreign minister said all aspects of defense co-production and co-development will be part of discussions between Modi and US President Joe Biden.“One of the key elements that will be highlighted will be bilateral defense cooperation,” he said. “The second key element has been a strong trade and investment partnership. The third is the technology component that interfaces with many other areas – telecommunications, space, manufacturing and investment,” Kwatra said.The Prime Minister will visit the United States from June 21-23 and Egypt from June 24-25.Modi’s visit to the United States will begin in New York, where he will lead International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on June 21.From New York, he will travel to Washington where he will receive a solemn welcome at the White House on June 22, and will meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner in Modi’s honor the same evening.The Prime Minister will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22.On June 23, Prime Minister Modi will be hosted jointly at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken.In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is expected to have several organized interactions with CEOs, professionals and other prominent stakeholders.In Egypt, the Prime Minister will visit the al-Hakimi Mosque, which has been renovated and restored by the Bohra community.The Prime Minister’s visit to Egypt is at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi, who was the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations this year.This will be Modi’s first visit to Egypt as prime minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/india/pm-modis-us-visit-a-milestone-foreign-secretary-vinay-kwatra-unveils-prime-ministers-upcoming-us-visit/articleshow/101101712.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos