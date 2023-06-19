Politics
Blinken meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing – Deltaplex News
(BEIJING) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, wrapping up a high-stakes visit.
A US State Department official confirmed that Blinken would meet Xi at 4:30 p.m. local time, one hour before. The meeting comes amid growing tensions between the United States and China, fueling fears that the two countries could erupt into conflict.
“Interactions between States must always be based on mutual respect and sincerity. I hope Secretary Blinken, through this visit, can make a positive contribution to stabilizing China-US relations,” Xi said in his opening remarks to Blinken ahead of their closed-door meeting, according to local media. Chinese state.
Blinken, the top US diplomat, arrived in the Chinese capital on Sunday for a two-day official visit aimed at easing tensions. He is the first US Secretary of State to visit China in five years and the highest ranking US official to make the trip since President Joe Biden took office. Ahead of his meeting with Xi, Blinken told reporters on Monday that he had had “frank and constructive conversations” with senior Chinese officials so far.
On his first day in Beijing, Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for nearly six hours, and afterwards the two sides said they had agreed to continue high-level talks, with Qin agreeing. an invitation from Blinken to visit Washington, D.C. However, behind closed doors, Qin told Blinken that China-US relations “are at their lowest since the establishment of diplomatic relations” and warned that Taiwan was “the problem most important,” according to Chinese state media.
Earlier Monday, the second and final day of his trip, Blinken met with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, for about three hours. During the meeting, Blinken “stressed the importance of responsibly managing competition” between the two countries “through open channels of communication to ensure competition does not escalate into conflict,” according to the State Department. American. Blinken also “reiterated that the United States will continue to use diplomacy to raise concerns and uphold the interests and values of the American people,” the State Department said.
Meanwhile, Wang told Blinken that his visit to Beijing “comes at a critical moment” in relations between their two countries and that “it is necessary to make a choice between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict”, according to Chinese state media. He blamed the deteriorating relationship on Washington’s “misperception” of Beijing, which he said “leads to bad policies towards China”.
Wang made it clear that the “key” to getting along rests with US policy. Like Qin, he also drew a red line around Taiwan, telling Blinken that there is “no room for compromise and concession” on the issue, according to Chinese state media.
The Taiwan issue is part of a long list of disagreements between Beijing and Washington that also includes Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s growing military assertion in the hotly contested Taiwan Strait and South China Sea. , and human rights violations in China and semi-autonomous countries. Hong Kong.
Taiwan is a self-governing island off the coast of China that broke away from the mainland in 1949. Beijing claims Taiwan as its territory and Xi, in power for more than a decade, has made clear his desire to reunite China in Taiwan.
The US government has a “one China policy” which recognizes that the people of mainland China and Taiwan are part of a “one China”, regards Beijing as the sole legal government of China, and does not support a independent Taiwan, but considers the issue to be “pending”. Washington also supports the island militarily and maintains extensive commercial and unofficial ties.
Last October, in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Blinken said he believed Xi would speed up the process of China-Taiwan reunification “potentially by any means – by coercion and pressure and potentially, if necessary, by force”.
“We are committed to doing everything we can … to ensure that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself effectively against aggression,” Blinken said at the time. “We have also made it very clear to China that we expect these disputes to be resolved peacefully.”
Chad Murray and Matt Rivers of ABC News contributed to this report.

