Donald Trump Jr. faces calls to be banned from Australia





Donald Trump Jr. is facing calls to be banned from Australia ahead of his upcoming tour there.

Trump, the former president’s eldest son and a prominent conservative voice in his own right, will be heading Down Under for a three-city speaking tour presented by non-profit organization Turning Point Australia, with stops in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, from July 9 to 11. He is expected to be joined by former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

Trump Jr.’s planned appearances have generated calls for the Australian government to block him from entering the country. His Australian critics have launched petitions to bar him from obtaining a visa to enter the country and have vowed to disrupt his speaking engagements.

A Change.org petition, titled “Stop Donald Trump Jr getting an Australian visa”, has garnered more than 14,000 signatures.

“Donald Trump Jr is an illegal drug addict who should not be allowed to enter Australia for the purpose of earning himself and possibly his father ‘campaign contributions,'” the petition description reads.

Under the reasons for signing the petition, some wrote comments like “No benefit to anyone having Donald Trump Jr visit Australia. Keep him where he belongs in the US.” Another wrote. “We have enough of our own fascists here. No need to take in more.”

Newsweek has emailed the Trump Organization for comment.

Donald Trump Jr. listens to his father speak during a rally on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio. His planned three-city speaking tour in Australia next month is meeting with opposition, including calls to block him from entering the country. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump Jr. said he has a “huge fan base in Australia” and after talking to some of those supporters “it’s clear that the same sickness of woke identity politics and the cancellation of the culture that crippled the United States has clearly taken hold there.” He called these issues “the greatest existential threat we face in the West and is literally the decline of Western society”.

In a video announcing the tour, he recalled visiting the country during his college years, saying, “I absolutely loved it. Amazing country, amazing people, beautiful scenery.”

But some of these people are not his fans and have planned to protest his speeches. Activists from the Campaign Against Racism and Fascism plan to demonstrate at his show in Melbourne to protest his “white supremacy, transphobia and misogyny”, according to one of the protest organizers.

“His visit is likely to be a magnet for far-right and neo-Nazi groups across Melbourne, so we will be there in numbers to send the message that people here reject and despise everything they stand for,” said the organizer, Omar Hassan, told the Star Observer, an Australian magazine serving the LGBTQ+ community.

Grace Hill, a lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans+ officer with the National Union of Students and another protest organizer, said protesters are responding to recent actions by Turning Point USA in an effort not to let similar events happen. produce in Australia.

“Turning Point USA fought to push the abortion ban and attacks on trans rights across the United States,” Hill said. “We won’t let them take hold in Australia.”

She continued: “Donald Trump Junior and Nigel Farage said they came to Australia to fight ‘woke’ culture. We plan to show them that there is a serious and important left-wing movement here, ready to oppose bigotry in all its forms.

Sky News Australia has reported that some Twitter users have expressed their intention to throw eggs at event attendees.

Tickets for Trump’s speeches start at $89 and go up to $295 for meet and greet tickets and $495 for backstage passes.

