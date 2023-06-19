Fragmented Southeast Asian Alignment | East Asia Forum

Author: Yuen Foong Khong, NUS

At the 2018 ASEAN summit, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said our relationship with [the US and China] are different and they are both successful. Australia does not have to choose and we will not choose. Yet, within two years, Australia found itself resolutely choosing to align itself with the United States.

At the same 2018 summit, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took a less categorical approach to choose sides. He said that I think it is very desirable that we do not have to take sides, but circumstances may come where ASEAN may have to choose one or the other. I hope that won’t happen soon.

Since then, competition between the United States and China has only intensified. Australia’s choice was never in doubt, given that it fought alongside the United States in every post-1945 war in which the United States was involved. But this is not the case for the ASEAN states.

ASEAN countries are pulled in different directions and their alignments may be up for grabs. No ASEAN state wants to do insignificant choices between China and the United States. But it is instructive to look at how they currently stand between the two powers involved.

In an ongoing study, The Anatomy of Choice: Southeast Asia Between the Superpowers, experts were invited to track the alignments of ASEAN members over time. Preliminary assessments of interactions with the two superpowers since 2014 suggest that Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar lean heavily towards China, while Singapore and the Philippines are closer to the United States.

These countries probably do not view their existing positions as odious. Given their geography, perception of economic opportunity, and history of military procurement, their alignment seems natural and has served them well. The anxiety of these countries about not wanting to choose is less about maintaining a strategic equidistance between the two superpowers and more about not straying radically from where they currently find themselves.

Between these five states are the classic hedgers, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Thailand. These are the countries whose alignments can be persuaded.

The current positions of ASEAN countries are not fixed. A survey by the ISEAS-Yusuf Ishak Institute of Southeast Asians from elite educated backgrounds found year-to-year fluctuations in how ASEAN would choose if forced to align with the United States or China . Comparing overall ASEAN sentiment between 2022 and 2023, the survey found a slight increase among those in favor of alignment with the US, from 57 to 61 percent.

The results by country are particularly interesting. Elite opinion in Cambodia and Laos shifted dramatically in favor of the United States between 2022 and 2023. Less drastic shifts in favor of China were seen in Myanmar, Brunei, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

According to the opinion of the elite, the state of affairs remains in flux. Like a former Ambassador of Singapore in the United States quipped, the United States should not ask Asian countries to choose. You may not like the results if you ask countries to choose.

Several key factors are likely to shape the choices of ASEAN states. In terms of economic opportunities, China wins. With geography, mainland Southeast Asia is to accommodate China while maritime Southeast Asia looks to the United States. For domestic politics, there is a general preference for the political systems agnostic superpower, namely China. The US endurance rating is another consideration. Most studies conclude that general preferences are tilted in favor of China.

During the Cold War, countries chose a global approach, often based on ideological affinities. Maritime Southeast Asia chose the United States and the West, and continental states aligned with China and the Soviet Union. But today, Southeast Asia seems to be taking a more piecemeal approach. ASEAN states buy Chinese or American initiatives as they see fit.

Chinese initiatives include the Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank, the Belt and Road Initiative and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. China’s most recent proposals, such as the Global Development, Global Security and Global Civilization initiatives, also suggest active and deliberate opening up to the world. US initiatives include the aborted Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Free and Open Indo-Pacific, and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

While Southeast Asian countries take a piecemeal approach to choosing among these available options, China appears to offer more extensive and substantial growth opportunities. For all its problems, the Belt and Road initiative offers more incentives than the US-led programs. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, China has managed to achieve a victory in vaccine diplomacy in Southeast Asia thanks to the rapid delivery of its Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, despite the greater effectiveness of mRNA vaccines donated in the United States. Over time, Southeast Asian countries may discover that they have inadvertently tied their economic and strategic fortunes to one side.

However, all is not lost for those who wish to reverse this dynamic. Recent US experience with Pacific countries suggests that countries in the South retain significant goodwill and trust in the West. Upping its game in response to Chinese efforts to woo Pacific nations, the Biden administration fostered a U.S.-Pacific partnership in September 2022. In contrast, China’s attempt to create a more regional partnership ambitious in May 2022 failed.

The challenge is arguably greater in Southeast Asia. The resources that the United States and its allies will have to contribute are of an entirely different magnitude, given the competition.

Yuen Foong Khong is Li Ka Shing Professor of Political Science at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore.

This article was developed based on the author’s presentation at the Southeast Asia Regional MeetingGeopolitical updateat the Australian National University on May 1, 2023.