Prime Minister Modi to kick off his high-level visit to the US with a yoga event at the UN

The Joe Biden administration and the influential Indo-American community will roll out a red carpet to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in the United States on Wednesday, for his first-ever state visit to the country after taking office in 2014. .

Modi, who will be in the United States until June 24 before leaving for Egypt, will attend the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on June 21, which will see attendance from more than 150 countries. Prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, Mary Millben, will be among the high-profile American citizens attending the New York and Washington events.

In Washington DC, the Prime Minister will enjoy a welcome ceremony at the White House on June 22, followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides during which a host of bilateral issues, including trade and defence, should be discussed. .

While discussing steps to further strengthen bilateral US-India relations and expand their cooperation to new areas, the two leaders will also discuss global issues such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and China’s growing influence in Asia and elsewhere.

A few announcements regarding US corporate investments in India are also expected to be made during the Prime Ministers’ state visit, informed sources said. DH.

Along with a joint statement, President Biden and Prime Minister Modi are expected to deliver opening remarks to media waiting at the White House, setting the tone for their high-level meeting. The visit is eagerly awaited in the United States with governors, congressmen and senators sending welcome messages to the Indian Prime Minister expressing their confidence that his trip will pave the way for a stronger and closer partnership between the two country.

Modi, who is only the third world leader to undertake a state visit to the United States after Biden took over the presidency in January 2021, is also likely to meet Vice President Kamala Harris, who has her roots in India with her mother from Chennai. The other two leaders who have been hosted by Biden are French President Emmanuel Macron and South Koreans Yoon Suk Yeol.

India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said PTI that the Modi-Biden talks are expected to address five major areas of importance, health, technology, renewable energy, education and defence.

Technology is going to play an important role and you know that technology is transversal. Technology is not only a business aspect but also has a very strong strategic side. And trust and trust are important foundations of any technology sharing or collaboration, Sandhu said.

After the bilateral meeting, Modi will travel to Capitol Hill to address the joint session of the US Congress, his second speech to US lawmakers in about a decade.

That same evening, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner for Modi on the spacious White House lawns. The sources said preparations are in full swing for the dinner, including finalizing the menu which will include several specialties from across India, and the cultural event.

The strong Indo-American community is also planning a host of cultural programs to welcome Modi to all his stops in the United States. Hundreds of Indian-Americans are expected to converge on Freedom Park, just yards from the White House, on June 22 to welcome Modi. A grand cultural extravaganza will also take place with performances of various arts from around 15 Indian states.

Modi is also likely to sit down with the CEOs of the biggest US and global companies in Washington DC to sell India hard as several US companies plan to shift their base from China in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. He is likely to explain the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programs launched by his government for various sectors, including electronics and semiconductor factories, and other initiatives taken to attract new investment. .

Apple, based in Cupertino, has increased production of its flagship iPhones in India through its contractors like Foxconn and Pegatron who have invested huge sums in their factories outside Chennai, while Cisco announced its intention to manufacture from Chennai in India. Foxconn is also building massive manufacturing plants in Karnataka and Telangana.

After his official programs on June 22, Modi will also attend a diaspora reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center on June 23, and deliver a speech.

(The writer is in the United States for a study trip on countering misinformation sponsored by the United States Department of State)