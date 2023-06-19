Al-Qadir Trust case: ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, bail prior to the arrest of his wife approved until July 4





Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his wife Bushra Bibi’s pre-arrest bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case have been approved until July 4. The bond was approved Monday by the Court of Auditors. (June 19). Earlier, Khan’s bond in the case was extended until Monday against bail bonds of Rs 500,000 (Pakistani rupee) ($1,742).

The bail also comes days after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Bushra Bibi in the case. Initially, Bibi was summoned by NAB’s Combined Investigation Team (CIT) as a witness, as an administrator of Al-Qadir University Trust, on June 7. However, she requested a one-day extension with her husband. The CIT then ordered him to appear before investigators on June 13.

What is the Al-Qadir Trust case?

The case alleges that Khan and Bibi secured land worth billions of rupees for their trust from a major real estate tycoon in Pakistan to build an educational institute. According to an Al-Jazeera report last month, the NAB alleged that the previous PTI government under Khan’s leadership struck a deal with real estate tycoon Malik Riaz that caused a loss of over $239 million. dollars to the public treasury.

In 2019, Riaz agreed to turn over assets, including properties worth $239 million, to the UK’s National Crime Agency as part of a “dirty money” investigation.

In May this year, Imran Khan was arrested in this case, but was later released on bail. The NAB had said the former prime minister had been arrested for the offense of bribery in the trust.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan meanwhile tweeted that Khan had not appeared in the case despite the notices.

Imran Khan is currently facing more than 150 cases registered against him since his ousting in April last year. He was released on bail until Monday in eight cases registered against him. Of these eight cases, Khan’s bail was confirmed in five cases and the former prime minister was granted bail before arrest in three cases, including the Al-Qadir Trust case.

On Sunday, Khan said the ruling government was still planning to detain him to undo its momentum ahead of elections due in October. “They think people will be silent bystanders when they put me in jail,” he said.

You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/al-qadir-trust-case-ex-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-wifes-pre-arrest-bail-approved-until-july-4-605994 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos