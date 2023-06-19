How classified evidence could complicate the Trump documents case





Lawyers for former President Donald J. Trump told the judge handling his paperwork that they have begun the process of obtaining security clearances, the first step in what will likely be a major battle for classified evidence before his trial.

Mr Trump faces 31 counts of unauthorized withholding of national security secrets under the Espionage Act, as well as charges that he obstructed government efforts to recover sensitive files , including defying a subpoena.

Here’s a closer look at the tricky legal issues raised by the role of classified evidence in the case.

What are the charges of the Espionage Act?

The Espionage Act is a World War I law that criminalizes the mishandling of national security secrets. To prove that Mr. Trump violated the offending provision of the law, prosecutors must demonstrate that he possessed, without authorization, confidential national defense information that could harm the United States or aid a foreign adversary, and that he did not return to government.

Each of the 31 counts is based on a different sensitive document the FBI found during its court-authorized search of Mr Trumps’ club and estate, Mar-a-Lago. As described in the indictment, they include 21 marked top secrets, nine marked secrets and one unclassified which contained restricted military emergency planning information.

What is graymail?

It is a threat by a defendant to reveal classified information during a trial in the hope of forcing the government to drop a criminal charge. While the government might choose to declassify this information so that it can be freely discussed in open court, security officials may consider this too risky. But the Constitution gives defendants the right to a public trial and the public the right to attend trials.

Joshua L. Dratel, a defense attorney with a security clearance who has handled terrorism cases involving classified evidence, said defense and intelligence officials are often unwilling to give prosecutors information so that they can pursue a case.

It is common, if not invariable, for you to receive a plea offer in a case where the government says, if we are to provide you with a classified discovery, that offer is no longer on the table, and these may be offers very interesting advocacy, says Mr. Dratel. This is because there is enormous tension between intelligence agencies and prosecutors that defense attorneys can exploit.

Mr. Trump, however, is not expected to accept a plea deal.

How could classified evidence be an issue in Mr. Trump’s documents case?

The jury presumably needs to see at least parts of each of the 31 cases selected in the indictment to assess whether they meet the standards of the Espionage Act. But the problem will probably not be limited to these recordings alone. Defense attorneys can also ask the government to turn over related classified evidence during the discovery phase and then seek to use some of it at trial.

If defense attorneys can find material in the public domain similar to what is in any of the 31 documents, they may want to raise it at trial to argue that the information was not confidential or that its disclosure would not harm the United States, which would itself reveal the contents of the documents.

What is CIPA?

Congress enacted the Classified Information Procedures Act, or CIPA, in 1980 in an effort to reduce the risk of graymail derailing prosecutions of individuals in cases involving national security secrets. (Coincidentally, the bill was introduced in 1979 by Senator Joseph R. Biden Jr., who was the chairman of the Judiciary Committee.)

CIPA has established ways for prosecutors, defense attorneys, and judges to frame classified information so that it can be used in public without compromising protected information such as sources and methods. Before a trial even begins, disputes involving the law usually take place behind closed doors.

In the documents case, trial judge Aileen M. Cannon of the Southern District of Florida must agree beforehand that any proposed use of the CIPA would not infringe Mr. Trump’s right to a fair trial. Mr. Trump will also need to be represented by one or more attorneys with security clearances to participate.

It’s a long, very complicated process, said Barry Pollack, a defense attorney who also has a security clearance. Often there are non-public hearings where the lawyers and the judge literally go through the documents line by line deciding which individual phrases and words can be used in open court and which cannot.

How does CIPA work?

It allows a court to block, censor or create substitutions for classified evidence in certain circumstances.

Prosecutors may seek to use the law to limit the evidence they give to the defense during discovery. And defense attorneys must tell the judge and prosecutors before trial what classified evidence they intend to present, arguing that it would be important and explaining how they plan to use it.

Judge Cannon could block that evidence, allow the government to redact portions of it, or allow a substitution that provides the gist as long as she decides it would not interfere with Mr. Trump’s right to a fair trial.

For example, in a 2013 case where Mr. Dratel represented a San Diego man accused of sending money to a Somali terror group, prosecutors gave him a summary of government fundraising intelligence. of the group. The two sides then agreed on a statement to show the trial jury reciting certain facts without revealing how they were learned.

As in other similar cases, defense attorneys might object to proposed redactions or substitutions, arguing that all the details are necessary. The prosecution can appeal Judge Cannons’ rulings before trial, but the defense will have to wait after any sentencing.

What is the silent witness rule?

This is a court-created process that is similar to CIPA substitutions with one key difference: the jury sees the classified evidence, while the audience members in the gallery get less information. In contrast, under CIPA, the jury and the public see the same thing.

Under the silent witness rule, for example, a witness and jurors could be given a document that was still classified, but it would not be made available to the public. During his testimony, the witness may refer to the issue in the third paragraph of the documents. By looking at the document and following along, the jurors would know what the witness was talking about specifically, but the onlookers would not.

To what extent are these procedures legally established?

Some appellate court decisions have validated the CIPA in a variety of contexts, such as rejecting arguments that it deprived the defense of information to which it should be entitled or that it violated a defendant’s right to confront his accuser. The Supreme Court has never addressed the law, which could give Mr. Trump a basis to appeal any convictions if the trial used evidence redacted or superseded under that law.

There are even fewer precedents for the silent witness rule. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va. last year approved its limited use in a case accusing a former intelligence official of violating the Espionage Act by giving restricted information to the China. But Judge Cannon is not bound by this precedent because she is overseen by the Atlanta Court of Appeals.

