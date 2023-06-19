Mr Modi comes to Washington Indian Prime Minister’s visit could strengthen ties with the United States, but also raises difficult questions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to attend his premiere state visit to the White House on June 22, 2023, marking a historic moment that could potentially influence relationships between India and the United States for years.

Modi, 72, was first elected prime minister in 2014 and then reelected in 2019. Since then, Modi has gained an international reputation as a inflexible Hindu nationalist And a strong man who rules with strict control.

We are political scientists WHO wrote a lot on American foreign policy and relations between the United States and India, as well as on democracy.

Over the past few years, particularly since Modis’ re-election in 2019, some academics and analysts have written about democracy in decline in india. It is partly because of new regulations and government pressure to censor the news media and criticism of freedom of expression by Modi.

The United States does not routinely send invitations for state visits to world leaders. Modi is also ready to address Congressanother honor rarely granted to a visiting foreign dignitary.

But in our view, the United States is courting India because it needs the country to serve as a strategic bulwark against China’s expansionist policy in Asia.

Understanding Modi

Fashion grew up in western India state of Gujarat, in fairly modest circumstances. He had a long career in local and state politics and earned a reputation as a a tough but capable mindpolitician.

A longtime member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a militant Hindu political organization, Modi has been characterized by Indian political observers and foreign analysts for his strong Hindu nationalist views.

Hinduism is the the most popular religion in India,but people there also practice Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism.

Hindu nationalism has increased in recent years, engendered by the belief of some peoples that India is and should be a predominantly Hindu nation, and that its policies must take this into account.

Sometimes this rise of Hindu nationalism took a violent turn.

When Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat in February 2002, Hindu fanatics staged a riot there that killed over 1,000 people most of whom were Muslims. Modi denied any role in the event, but police said that the violence happened with the tacit approval of the state government, including Modi.

The United States subsequently denied Modi a visitor visa in 2005.

But Modi was very popular Prime Minister, with an approval rating of 78% in February 2023.

United States-India ties

United States-India ties grew up under Modis leadership, particularly around issues of security and defense cooperation.

India, for example, has purchased a considerable amount of sophisticated equipment arms of the united states during the last years. She also signed three important defense agreements with the United States during this same period.

Defense analysts say these deals will significantly improve military cooperation between the two countries.

India has also become, albeit somewhat intermittently, a more active participant in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which is a cowardly initiative of four countries this also involves the United States, Japan and Australia. The group meets regularly to discuss security and trade, and occasionally conducts military exercises together.

These countries also share concerns about China rise in Asia. While India and China have a business relationship establishedvarious security issues, particularly related to the disputed Himalayan border between countries maintain diplomatic relations with each other for nearly a decade.

A significant point of contention between the United States and India concerns India’s lukewarm response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

India has been reluctant to publicly criticize Russia, in part because of its heavy reliance on Moscow for weapons technology.. Modi has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but has not condemned the invasion, only going so far as to say it is now not an era for war.

The questions that punctuate the visit

The Biden administration’s decision to invite Modi on a state visit is clearly designed to send a message to New Delhi about the importance it attaches to the emerging US-India partnership and the role India’s potential to contain China’s growing strategic reach across Asia.

Modi is a candidate for re-election in 2024. So, especially if the visit brings tangible benefits to India, the meeting could lead to electoral gains in the country.

Biden and Modi will likely discuss how to further develop relations between the countries and respond to China’s influence as well as the delicate question of India. position on the Ukrainian crisis.

The United States aims to sell indian armed dronesand Biden is also likely to offer India GE jet engine manufacturing technology. This would give a significant boost to India’s defense capabilities and also reduce its reliance on Russian military technology.

Questions about a weakening of democracy in Indiahowever, as well as violence against minorities, can hinder the relationship.

Hindu extremist groups increasingly attacked and harassed minorities, especially Muslimsduring the last years.

The Modis administration has also received international attention for its restrictions on the freedom of presstry to muzzle non-profit organizations and efforts to undermine political opposition.

Because the issues of democracy and the war in Ukraine are so tense, we believe these issues could block more political agreements and closer ties between the United States and India. How Biden and Modi address these various topics during the visit could help determine the course of US-India relations.