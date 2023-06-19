Politics
Jacob Rees-Mogg leads the final fight back against Boris Johnson’s ‘vindictive and ridiculous’ ban from Parliament
Boris Johnson’s allies in the Commons staged a final fight against the privileges committees’ findings as they insisted there was no evidence he deliberately or recklessly misled Parliament.
Dozens of Tory MPs chose not to vote on the Watchdogs’ report, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was absent due to newspaper commitments.
But several of Mr Johnson’s die-hard supporters have spoken out against the verdict of the committee’s inquiry which found he lied to the Commons about Partygate.
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said it was perfectly reasonable to challenge the views of parliamentary committees.
The former Cabinet minister pointed to the fixed penalty notice given to Mr Johnson for his Cabinet Office birthday celebrations, which he said was not an admission of guilt.
He said the report decided to put a stain on his character and suggested the committee wanted to come to a particular conclusion about the former prime minister.
Sir Jacob claimed the committee decides as if it were a particle of Elon Musk to insert itself into Mr Johnson’s brain to work out what he must have been thinking at any given time.
He added: Mr. Johnson does not have any of these items stuck in his brain for the benefit of committees.
And he attacked the decision to bar the former prime minister from holding a parliamentary pass as ranging from vindictive to ridiculous.
Lia Nici, MP for Great Grimsby, said she was compelled to speak in the House because she could not see in the report where the evidence is that Boris Johnson knowingly, intentionally or recklessly misled Parliament.
The reality is that Boris Johnson did not knowingly or intentionally mislead this House, she said, adding she knew this because she was his Parliamentary Private Secretary for six months last year.
Ms Nici pointed the finger at people advising the Prime Minister at the time, who she said had not told her there were parties in Downing Street.
They told her repeatedly that no rules were broken and advice was followed at all times, she added.
The Tory MP said ministers were given legal advice before showing up at the dispatch box and Mr Johnson would have no choice but to make those statements no matter how much he questioned the advice.
Ms Nici added that the committee’s decision to convict the former prime minister was due to the political expediency of opposition MPs who wanted a formidable opponent out of the way because they did not think they would enter the government in another way.
Jake Berry, another of Mr Johnson’s staunchest allies, said the report did not comment on what the former prime minister had said, but on how he had been interpreted by other MPs, the media and the public.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson cannot be held accountable for what people thought he might have meant, he should be held accountable if this report is to hold any water for what he said.
His comments came after Sir Jacob questioned whether the committee chair, Labor MP Harriet Harman, should have recused herself after several tweets she posted suggested Mr Johnson may be guilty.
Ms Harman said she asked if the government still had faith in her when the tweets came to light, saying she was more than happy to step down because perception matters.
She added: I was assured that I should continue the work that the House had mandated with the appointment that the House had given me and that is exactly what I did.
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/jacob-rees-mogg-leads-fightback-vindictive-ridiculous-boris-johnson-parliament-ban-2422868
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jacob Rees-Mogg leads the final fight back against Boris Johnson’s ‘vindictive and ridiculous’ ban from Parliament
- July 7 | Wicked Karma presents Beyond Bollywood with DJ RDX and DJ RKay
- Barnes Tennis Center Announces Addition of 19 Pickleball Courts –
- Nordstrom Shoppers Are Loving This Summer Dress Under $70
- It’s an Android tablet (with a charging dock), but we like to think of it as the ultimate home hub (with a detachable screen).
- Economic impact of USA Cycling on Knoxville
- A 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Mexico
- Thousands sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from Australia
- Mr Modi comes to Washington Indian Prime Minister’s visit could strengthen ties with the United States, but also raises difficult questions
- Turkish strategy options in the face of the Syrian refugee crisis – Middle East Monitor
- Joko Widodo pays tribute to the Indonesian national team after against Argentina
- Firearms Seized in 2 Sunday Incidents in SLC Entertainment District