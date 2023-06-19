Jacob Rees-Mogg leads the final fight back against Boris Johnson’s ‘vindictive and ridiculous’ ban from Parliament

Boris Johnson’s allies in the Commons staged a final fight against the privileges committees’ findings as they insisted there was no evidence he deliberately or recklessly misled Parliament.

Dozens of Tory MPs chose not to vote on the Watchdogs’ report, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was absent due to newspaper commitments.

But several of Mr Johnson’s die-hard supporters have spoken out against the verdict of the committee’s inquiry which found he lied to the Commons about Partygate.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said it was perfectly reasonable to challenge the views of parliamentary committees.

The former Cabinet minister pointed to the fixed penalty notice given to Mr Johnson for his Cabinet Office birthday celebrations, which he said was not an admission of guilt.

He said the report decided to put a stain on his character and suggested the committee wanted to come to a particular conclusion about the former prime minister.

Sir Jacob claimed the committee decides as if it were a particle of Elon Musk to insert itself into Mr Johnson’s brain to work out what he must have been thinking at any given time.

He added: Mr. Johnson does not have any of these items stuck in his brain for the benefit of committees.

And he attacked the decision to bar the former prime minister from holding a parliamentary pass as ranging from vindictive to ridiculous.

Lia Nici, MP for Great Grimsby, said she was compelled to speak in the House because she could not see in the report where the evidence is that Boris Johnson knowingly, intentionally or recklessly misled Parliament.

The reality is that Boris Johnson did not knowingly or intentionally mislead this House, she said, adding she knew this because she was his Parliamentary Private Secretary for six months last year.

Ms Nici pointed the finger at people advising the Prime Minister at the time, who she said had not told her there were parties in Downing Street.

They told her repeatedly that no rules were broken and advice was followed at all times, she added.

The Tory MP said ministers were given legal advice before showing up at the dispatch box and Mr Johnson would have no choice but to make those statements no matter how much he questioned the advice.

Related article

Ms Nici added that the committee’s decision to convict the former prime minister was due to the political expediency of opposition MPs who wanted a formidable opponent out of the way because they did not think they would enter the government in another way.

Jake Berry, another of Mr Johnson’s staunchest allies, said the report did not comment on what the former prime minister had said, but on how he had been interpreted by other MPs, the media and the public.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson cannot be held accountable for what people thought he might have meant, he should be held accountable if this report is to hold any water for what he said.

His comments came after Sir Jacob questioned whether the committee chair, Labor MP Harriet Harman, should have recused herself after several tweets she posted suggested Mr Johnson may be guilty.

Ms Harman said she asked if the government still had faith in her when the tweets came to light, saying she was more than happy to step down because perception matters.

She added: I was assured that I should continue the work that the House had mandated with the appointment that the House had given me and that is exactly what I did.