Emperor of Japan visits Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia]Jun 19 (ANI): Japanese Emperor Naruhito visited Indonesia for the first time on Saturday and said youth exchanges will further enhance the friendship between the two countries, Kyodo News Agency reported.

The emperor said this after he and Japan’s Empress Masako attended a welcoming ceremony at the city’s Indonesian presidential palace hosted by President Joko Widodo.

“We hope that we will deepen our understanding of your country’s society and culture, which is full of diversity, during this trip,” the emperor said during the press conference held in an orchid house. inside Bogor Botanical Gardens.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he was honored to welcome the imperial couple who came to Indonesia on their first official goodwill visit since the Emperor’s accession to the throne in 2019. He further said that this would strengthen the basis of friendship between the peoples of the two countries. country, according to the Kyodo news agency. The President said, “Such solid foundations are necessary to improve the strategic partnership between our two countries, especially in the economic sector.”

The couple received an invitation from the President of Indonesia in July last year.

The Emperor and Empress were greeted by President and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo. The emperor walked on a red carpet with the president and received a formal salute from the honor guard, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The couple also participated in an agarwood tree planting ceremony with the President and First Lady at the palace. The couple along with the president and first lady held talks at the palace over lunch.

It is the Emperor and Empress’s second overseas trip since their ascension, followed by the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Kyodo News Agency reported.

It comes as Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, chaired this year by Indonesia, celebrate their 50th anniversary of friendly relations.

At the start of his visit, the emperor on Sunday visited the rail yard of the mass rapid transit system in Jakarta, MRT Jakarta, which was built with economic aid from Japan. (ANI)

