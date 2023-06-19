Rights groups to screen BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi in Washington ahead of US visit





On Tuesday, June 20, the controversial BBC documentary titled “India: The Modi Question” will be screened in the United States, sparking major controversy days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit. The documentary looks at Modi’s leadership during the Gujarat riots of 2002, a tragic event that resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people, mostly Muslims. Although subject to censorship in India, the documentary has gained international recognition. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International took the initiative to organize its screening in Washington, in time with Modi’s arrival on June 20. The two-part documentary delves into allegations surrounding Modi’s role in the Gujarat riots and his alleged failure to intervene effectively. While Modi has always denied the charges, a Supreme Court-ordered investigation found no evidence to support his prosecution. However, controversy surrounding the documentary persists, leading to its banning in India and the removal of related online content from platforms like Twitter and YouTube. Human Rights Watch, together with Amnesty International, has called for serious discussions on human rights issues between Prime Minister Modi, US President Joe Biden and congressional leaders. Their screening of the documentary aims to shed light on lingering concerns about discrimination against minorities, especially Muslims, in India. THE Global Report 2022 by Human Rights Watch has exposed the alleged bias of the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, with supporters implicated in violent attacks, institutions showing bias, and civil society activists and journalists facing the repression due to politically motivated accusations. In a letter to President Biden and congressional leaders, Human Rights Watch urged them to raise the human rights situation in India directly with Prime Minister Modi. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has also called on the Biden administration to take action against media repression and arbitrary arrests of journalists in India. In this video, we speak with Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia manager. The country’s press freedom ranking has been declining since 2014 and it tops the global rankings for internet shutdowns. Despite mounting pressure from human rights groups, it remains unclear whether their demands will be taken into consideration during Prime Minister Modi’s visit. The designation of India as an important partner in Asia by the United States adds to the complexity of the issue, potentially overshadowing human rights concerns. Similar events in Australia before Modi’s visit did not hamper his success, with the Australian Prime Minister even praising him and calling PM Modi a boss. As the controversial documentary garners attention and discussions around Modi’s leadership and human rights in India heat up, the US screening marks a pivotal moment. Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming address to the US Congress on June 22 will be closely watched as human rights groups continue to push for meaningful discussion and action on these critical issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thewire.in/video/watch-rights-groups-to-screen-bbc-documentary-on-pm-modi-in-washington-ahead-of-his-us-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos