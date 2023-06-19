Why All Americans Should Care About Political Lawsuits Against Donald Trump – The Fort Morgan Times





Earlier this month, Joe Bidens’ Justice Department launched a political attack on Joe Bidens’ main political opponent.

The DOJ’s decision to indict former President Donald J. Trump for essentially the same mistake that Joe Biden, Mike Pence and Hillary Clinton all made and got away with is a gross miscalculation of justice.

And it’s an action that should deeply concern all Americans, regardless of political affiliation.

For what? Because it is a new weapon in the war of the lefts against their political adversaries. And it won’t end with Donald Trump.

Even more absurd is the DOJ’s use of the Espionage Act in these indictments. President Trump did not disclose or hand over these documents to foreign powers. He did not use these documents to commit espionage against the United States. His so-called crime was keeping classified documents from his presidency, as countless other presidents and vice presidents have done before him.

And, who else has recently failed to turn over classified documents after leaving office?

Joe Biden.

Earlier this year, news broke that Biden was keeping classified documents from his time as vice president and U.S. senator. He even stored some of the documents in his garage next to his Corvette. Hunter Biden and many others had access to this house during the years when these documents were not secure. To make this even more egregious, Biden did so as vice president, meaning the Presidential Archives Act did not apply to him. So far, and unsurprisingly, the DOJ has not charged President Biden.

Similarly, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was not charged in 2016, even though it was discovered that she had mishandled classified documents using a private, unsecured email server for personal and official business during his tenure at the US State Department. The then FBI director called him grossly negligent. Yet no charges were filed as she raced in a close race against Donald Trump in 2016.

We cannot have two different sets of justice in this country: one set for Donald Trump and one set for establishment Democrats.

Ironically, the DOJ chose to indict Donald Trump the same day information emerged accusing Joe Biden of accepting foreign bribes. Some might say this is an oddly successful tactic to deflect media coverage of this topic and the 17 recorded phone calls between Biden and foreign nationals.

Joe Bidens DOJ chose to use the Department to try to eliminate the leading candidate Biden may face in the 2024 election. That’s the definition of a political prosecution.

In America, we do things differently from third world countries that the left seems so focused on making us at least what we used to do. We have our Constitution and a set of laws. We are a Republic that has repeatedly resisted the temptation into which communist and socialist countries around the world regularly fall: to use the power of government to prosecute, imprison and punish political opponents.

Democrats don’t like Donald Trump; it’s been clear since the day he walked down the golden Trump Tower escalator. He is strong, direct, explosive; a fighter who does not fall no matter how hard he is hit. But they are also reasons why many Republicans in Colorado and across the country will continue to support him.

President Biden and his Justice Department made both a political and legal mistake by recklessly going down this path, and we can’t let them get away with it.

No matter who you plan to vote for in the 2024 election, you should always be concerned about the political militarization of America’s justice system. This is not the American way, and it will have lasting consequences.

This partisan pursuit by President Trump will further erode the trust that Americans have in our government. It’s a shame because it doesn’t have to be that way.

I predict that many will look back years from now and see this decision with regret.

Kristi Burton Brown is a constitutional lawyer, pro-life activist, and former Republican Party chairwoman from Colorado.

