Menpora Dito accompanying President Jokowi to watch the excitement of FIFA Indonesia matchday against Argentina





Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Dito Ariotedjo accompanied President Joko Widodo, watching the FIFA matchday test match between Indonesia vs Argentina at the main stadium Gelora Bung Karno (SUGBK) Senayan, Jakarta, Monday (6/19) evening.

Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Dito Ariotedjo accompanied President Joko Widodo, watching the FIFA matchday test match between Indonesia vs Argentina at the main stadium Gelora Bung Karno (SUGBK) Senayan, Jakarta, Monday (6/19) evening. (photo: raiky/kemenpora.go.id)

Jakarta: Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Dito Ariotedjo accompanied President Joko Widodo, watching the FIFA Matchday Test Match between Indonesia vs Argentina at the Gelora Bung Karno (SUGBK) Main Stadium Senayan, Jakarta, Monday (19/6) evening. President Joko Widodo accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, PSSI General Chairman Erick Thohir and Menpora Dito attended the SUGBK around 7:56 PM WIB. President Jokowi waved his hand and was greeted by the roar of spectators who had filled the stadium since the afternoon. Also seen in the VVIP stands are President Jokowi’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and his wife, Kaesang Pangarep and his wife. Also present were Indonesian MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo, Indonesian Parliament Speaker Puan Maharani, BKPM Chief Bahlil Lahadalia, Listyo National Police Chief Sigit Prabowo, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and PSSI Vice President Zainudin Amali. President Jokowi and Ms Iriana compactly wore white long-sleeved shirts. Meanwhile, Menpora Dito wore a red and black Indonesian national team jersey and vest. The Head of State holds his grandson Jan Ethes on his lap. The long whistle to start the game sounded around 7:30 p.m. WIB. In the opening minutes, Argentina seemed to dominate possession. Lionel Scaloni’s team seemed to attack from the start of the match. The president and first lady also stood and cheered as Indonesian goalkeeper Ernando Sutaryadi saved the ball. The Tango team tried several times to penetrate the Indonesian defense. It wasn’t until the 37th minute that Argentinian striker Leandro Paredes managed to score the first goal with a hard shot from long range and couldn’t get ahead of goalkeeper Ernando. Indonesia trailed 0-1. This result lasted until half-time. Going into the second half, the Indonesian team saw several changes such as Pratama Arhan coming on to replace Shayne Pattynama. Pratama Arhan’s typical 52nd-minute throw-in nearly led through Jordi Amat’s header, but was still denied by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Argentina still seems to be attacking. In the 55th minute, Christian Romero managed to add a goal for Argentina after taking advantage of a corner kick. Indonesia trailed 0-2. This result lasted until the end of the long whistle of the second half. The Indonesian national team gave their best for the Red and Whites despite losing 0-2 to Argentina. At the end of the game, President Jokowi and his team took to the field to congratulate and cheer on the Indonesian team and head coach Shin Tae-yong in front of the 56,060 pairs of spectators who packed SUGBK. (well)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kemenpora.go.id/detail/3748/menpora-dito-ikut-dampingi-presiden-jokowi-tonton-serunya-laga-fifa-matchday-indonesia-vs-argentina The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos