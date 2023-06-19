Politics
Film on Erdogan presented in Moscow
Role [ ] Erdogan as a leader today is extremely important not only in Turkey, but also in the world. Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Managing Director of TASS News Agency, told Anadolu Agency (AA) about it.
Guzman presented a documentary film co-produced by TASS and Rossiya 24 TV channel on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Turkish Embassy in Moscow.
The screening, organized by the Turkish diplomatic mission, brought together Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar, TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov, foreign diplomats and journalists.
Guzman is a journalist who interviewed Erdogan four times
The film was shot as part of the “Formula of Power” series. It chronicles the life and political career of the Turkish leader. The film includes excerpts from Guzman’s previous interviews with the Turkish head of state.
The book contains the most important statements from Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s book A fairer world is possible, which was translated into Russian under the coordination of the Liaison Office of the Turkish Presidential Administration.
The documentary was also broadcast on the Rossiya 24 TV channel.
Erdogan’s role is extremely important for the whole world
Following the presentation, Mikhail Gusman gave an interview to the correspondent of Anadolu Agency (AA), in which he spoke about his attitude towards President Erdogan and the filming of a film about the Turkish leader.
Guzman said he interviewed the Turkish president four times, stressing that it was a great honor for him.
According to him, more than 400 editions of the “Formula of Power” programs have already been published and more than 400 leaders from different countries have taken part in them, but the authors only managed to speak with President Erdogan four times. .
Guzmn said he first spoke to Erdogan when he was just beginning his political career as prime minister. Then we met again when he was prime minister, then twice when he was president, he said.
Today, during the presentation of our film, I said that Turkey is a happy country, that it has such a leader. He is not only a great politician, but a very great human personality, with great charisma, with a very high level of political analysis, an understanding of the problems of the modern world, he thinks strategically. Today, his role is extremely important not only in Turkey, as the President of Turkey, but also for the whole world, Guzman shared his impressions of communication with the Turkish leader.
Ability to understand arguments and delve into the essence of issues
Responding to a question about his impressions of President Erdogan as a person and a politician, Guzman said: What struck me most about him was his incredible ability to understand arguments, to dig deeper into the essence even the issues we discussed. He didn’t just answer questions, he gave a whole analysis, a multilevel analysis of the topics we discussed. And it was obvious that he could speak on each of the subjects in a very powerful, very deep way. It is no coincidence that we included in this film a book by President Erdogan, which was published in Russian. I read it, as they say in Russia, from cover to cover (that is, the whole thing, without missing anything, from cover to cover). There are a lot of deep thoughts that we brought to our film, because I can say that today in the political arena of the world, there are few people like President Erdogan who can be compared to him.
The agency’s interlocutor focused on the relationship of trust between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan. Above all, I would like to emphasize the existence of chemistry with the Russian leader, he maintains, I would say, a relationship of trust with the President of Russia. Yes, they have different views on many topics, they may differ in analyzes or in some assessments. But when such leaders have such a relationship of trust, it is very important for the fate of the world, he said.
A film about Erdogan in Russia has been watched by millions of viewers
Answering the question about the purpose for which the program was prepared, Guzman recalled that elections were held recently in Turkey and the authors would like to introduce President Erdogan to a Russian audience of several million people. Just yesterday and the day before yesterday, this film was broadcast twice on the Rossiya 24 television channel, which is watched by tens of millions of people in Russia. It is very important to present (Erdogan) to the Russian public, because, unfortunately, both in Turkey and in Russia, people do not know the world leaders so well, even from neighboring countries. Turkey is our longtime neighbor and partner, and President Erdogan has been in power for many years. To give a more complete portrait of him, to talk about him, we considered that to be very important,” he said.
I want to interview to interview Erdogan for the fifth time
According to Guzman, he would like to interview the Turkish president for the fifth time. Even in the program, I said, if we are lucky, if President Erdogan sees our film, there (in the film) at the end we indirectly, respectfully turn to him with a request for a new fifth meeting. I hope that will happen, said the journalist.
Answering the question about the corresponding Turkish pronunciation in the program of the name of the President of Turkey, Guzman said: You know, firstly, I was born in Azerbaijan, our languages are very close, Azerbaijani and Turkish. Second, I would be ashamed to address the President incorrectly by pronouncing his surname. I think my professionalism and just a human attitude towards President Erdogan is enough to pronounce his name and surname correctly. He is a man who deserves the greatest respect.
He pointed out that he is very fond of the Turkish language and Turkish music. She’s still in my house, in my car, Guzman said.
I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest respects to the great Turkish people. A people who deserve the best. He is hardworking, he is kind, he is open, he has great traditions. And I wish happiness and well-being to these people, ”concluded the Deputy Director General of TASS.
