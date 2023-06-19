Politics
Uddhav Thackeray mocks Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Manipur violence and US visit
Chairman of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Uddhav Thackeray addresses the Shiv Sena Foundation Day at Shanmukhananda Hall, Zion in Mumbai on Monday, June 19, 2023. Photo PTI
Dig to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chairman of Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray Monday said if the prime minister’s supporters thought he was like the Sun, then why wasn’t he shining on violence-ridden Manipur and questioned his visit to the United States at a time when the he northeastern state is plagued by ethnic clashes.
Speaking at an event in Mumbai to mark the 57th founding day of the Shiv Sena, he said the “twin-powered” government had “gone off the rails” in BJP-ruled Manipur, and also clashed his former ally on the question of Hindutva. , reported PTI.
Manipur is burning but Modi is going to America, Thackeray said ahead of the prime minister’s visit to the United States from June 21-24.
“When I asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi don’t visit scorching Manipur, but insist on going to the US, I was countered by arguments like “you have to spit on the sun”. If your ‘guru’ is like the Sun, then why isn’t it shining over Manipur?” he asked.
Thackeray also criticized the BJP’s rhetoric for “dual engined” governments, saying that in Manipur it seems to have gone off the rails.
“Where is the twin-engine government (in Manipur)? It seems to have gone off the rails. One engine (a reference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah) visited Manipur, where is the other” , he asked, fumbling at Modi. .
Also read: Leaders of 120 countries passed resolution asking PM Modi to lead them on global front, says Fadnavis
The term “dual engine” is used by BJP leaders to refer to the ruling party in the Center as well as in a state.
A large number of houses have been burnt down and more than 100 people have lost their lives in ethnic violence between members of the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that erupted more than a month ago.
Armed and paramilitary forces have been deployed to restore peace in this northeastern state.
Thackeray said the attacks on Hindus show the failure of the BJP’s Hindutva ideology.
“Our Hindutva did not tell us to be happy when BJP leaders get attacked in Manipur. Whether in Kashmir or Manipur, if Hindus are attacked then BJP Hindutva ideology has failed “said the former CM.
He ridiculed the claim by Deputy CM of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis that Modi has developed a coronavirus vaccine.
It was the first Foundation Day event Thackeray addressed after a split in the Shiv Sena and the collapse of its government last year. (PTI)
Sources
2/ https://www.mid-day.com/amp/mumbai/mumbai-news/article/mumbai-uddhav-thackeray-takes-jibe-at-pm-narendra-modi-over-manipur-violence-us-visit-23293232
