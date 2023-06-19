Boris Johnson faces loss of Westminster pass as MPs back Partygate report | Boris Johnson

The Tory infighting over Boris Johnson misleading the House of Commons over Partygate reached bitter new heights on Monday night as his supporters were told to bow their heads in shame.

Johnson faces being blocked from gaining special access to parliament after being surrounded by furious Tory MPs in a bid to restore faith in democracy.

An overwhelming majority backed the Privileges Committees’ finding that Johnson had committed five contempts of Parliament, including misleading the Commons and the cross-party group investigating him. Only seven MPs voted against the report, dwarfed by the 354 who voted for it.

Rishi Sunak was absent for the debate with other senior Cabinet ministers and was accused by Labor MPs of absconding. Downing Street said he was busy meeting Sweden’s prime minister before heading to dinner that evening.

Despite Sunaks’ attempt to mitigate the Tory’s infighting over the report by avoiding taking sides in the vote on whether his predecessor lied to MPs, Tory bloodshed over the committee’s damning report liens against Johnsons continued to deceive Parliament late into the evening.

Since Johnson left the Commons last week, the recommended 90-day suspension could not be enforced. Instead, a motion was passed which said he should be barred from receiving a pass given to most former MPs, allowing unfiltered access to the parliamentary domain.

Cutting a lone figure on the Government bench, Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, said there were significant consequences to taking action against Johnson.

The findings of the privileges committee would protect the right of MPs not to be misled or abused in the performance of their duties, she stressed.

Penny Mordaunt, speaking in the House of Commons, said there were significant consequences to acting. Photo: UNPIXS/HOC

Mordaunt said the integrity of our institutions was important and also addressed broader issues, such as the debasement of our honors system in a veiled critique of titles and peerages awarded by Johnson and endorsed by No 10 earlier this month.

In a show of force, big Tories lined up to criticize Johnson and endorsed the privileges committees’ report.

Theresa May, the former prime minister who Johnson supporters helped oust from Brexit in 2019, urged Tory MPs not to let friendship or loyalty to colleagues cloud their judgement.

It is doubly important for us to show that we are ready to act when one of our own, no matter how high-ranking, is caught out, she told MPs, apparently in reference to the many sordid scandals that engulfed the Johnson administration.

After a troubling period in our political life, support for the report of the Committee on Privileges will be a small but important step in restoring people’s confidence in the members of this House and of Parliament.

Additional support for the report against Johnson came from Andrea Leadsom, the former business secretary; the longest-serving male MP, Peter Bottomley; and backbencher Angela Richardson.

The extra security some members of the privileges committee needed in the face of threats since Johnson’s resignation has been called deeply shameful by Richardson, a Tory MP. She particularly deplored the attacks on a Conservative MP.

He is a volunteer magistrate and he serves his constituents in this place, she said. Shame, shame, shame on those working to undermine him and his future prospects. He is a decent and honorable member, like all the members of the privileges committee.

Johnson’s allies have widely said they will boycott the vote, saying they will not participate in the proceedings being tried by a mock court. But his critics claimed it was a way to avoid revealing that his standing in the parliamentary party had been badly diminished.

Theresa May said backing the report would help restore people’s trust in parliament. Photo: UNPIXS/HOC

The government whips hoped to avoid a formal split by letting the motion pass without further action. But several MPs were determined to force a vote, further showing the divisions within the Conservative party.

After the vote, Nadine Dorries said the Prime Minister had not voted because he would have upset his predecessor’s supporters.

Dorries, who announced her intention to step down as an MP, tweeted: Of course Rishi Sunak didn’t vote, if he had he would have upset Tory members and voters who support Boris Johnson and more support Boris than Rishi.

These people are not stupid and they also have long memories.

Johnson’s supporters remained defiant throughout the evening debate, continuing to make their feelings on the report known to the front of the house.

Jake Berry, the former minister for the Northern Power Station, said the former prime minister cannot be held responsible for what people thought he might have meant.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former Cabinet Office minister, suggested there were perceptions of bias in Harriet Harman who was chairing the privileges commissions inquiry, given that she had previously shared tweets critical of Johnson and his conduct.

Harman fired back, saying she offered to step down last summer, but the government assured me I would continue. The Guardian was told the assurance came from Johnson’s last chief whip, Chris Heaton-Harris.

She gave a stern warning about the precedent that would be set if Johnson was allowed to get away with his repeated untruths about all the Covid guidelines followed in No 10, and called on MPs to endorse the report to restore the confidence in our parliamentary democracy.

Harman said: Because he was Prime Minister, Johnson’s dishonesty, if left unchecked, would have contaminated the whole of government, allowing deception to become commonplace and thus eroding standards essential to health of our democracy.

Jess Phillips, a Labor MP, accused Sunak of a dereliction of duty by failing to say how he would vote even if he was unable to attend. I can’t believe he couldn’t take five seconds to repeat his promises to tell us what he thinks should happen [to Johnson]she says.

During the debate, Johnson was giving a speech to the International Democratic Union in which a source said he called the privileges committee biased and willfully ignorant. The source said they added that there is still another round.