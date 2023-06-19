Judge Bruce Reinhart bars Donald Trump from disclosing or preserving evidence in docs case





A federal judge on Monday issued an order preventing former President Donald Trump from disclosing evidence to the public, including on social media, as he faces charges related to his retention of classified documents at his Florida estate. .

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart also said Mr. Trump and his co-accused personal assistant Waltine Nauta must view the evidence under the direct supervision of their defense attorneys and cannot keep copies.

The order aims to establish safeguards over how Mr. Trump, a frequent social media user who is running for president again in 2024, handles the information federal investigators provide to his team in what the is called the pre-trial discovery phase.

The Discovery Materials, and any information derived therefrom, shall not be released to the public or the news media, or released on any news or social media platform, without notice and consent from the United States. United or court approval, the order says.

Mr. Trump faces more than 30 criminal charges in the indictment that was handed over this month by a grand jury in Miami. He alleges that he illegally stored classified documents related to nuclear and military secrets, among other documents, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and obstructed efforts to return them to the National Archives.

Mr Trump says the case is a witch hunt designed to thwart his political ambitions. He argues that his declassification as president entitled him to the documents.

Monday’s order largely mirrored the limits requested by Justice Department lawyers last week.

Government lawyers said the evidence included non-public information that could compromise investigative techniques or ongoing investigations.

“The documents also include information relating to ongoing investigations, the disclosure of which could compromise those investigations and identify uncharged persons,” the attorneys for justice wrote on Friday.

Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Miami courthouse last week. Mr. Nauta, accused of allegedly withholding documents and making false statements to investigators, is expected to plead in the coming days.

The protection order is, in many ways, a routine affair. But Mr. Trump uses the case to enthuse his political base at rallies and campaign stops, and he frequently uses his social media platform Truth Social to speak out against investigators and judges involved in his legal cases.

New York prosecutors have obtained an evidence protection order in a state case that accuses Mr. Trump of falsifying business records.

