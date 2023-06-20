Russian Journalist Produces Documentary About President Türkiyes

MOSCOW

Russian international affairs journalist and first deputy director general of TASS news agency Mikhail Gusman presented a documentary on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Turkish Embassy in Moscow on Monday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar, TASS Director General Sergey Mikhaylov and diplomatic representatives of foreign countries and journalists attended the screening, which took place under the auspices of the Embassy.

In the documentary, which was made for the Formula of Power series, Erdogan’s life from childhood, his rise in politics, his success and his services during his administration were told with excerpts from a previous interview.

In addition, important statements from President Erdogan’s book “A fairer world is possible”, which was translated into Russian with the coordination of the Communications Directorate, were included in the documentary, and Erdogan’s opinions were underlined.

The documentary was also recently broadcast on Russian public television channel Rossiya-24.

After the screening, Gusman answered Anadolu’s questions about President Erdogan and the documentary.

He said he interviewed Erdogan four times and met more than 400 personalities on the show he has been preparing and presenting for 22 years.

Gusman said he met Erdogan twice when he was prime minister and twice when he was president.

“President Erdogan is a great politician. Erdogan’s role as a leader today is extremely important not only in Turkey, but also in the world,” he said.

“What impressed me the most about him was his incredible ability to understand arguments, to get to the heart of the issues that we discussed,” Gusman said.

“He didn’t just answer questions. He provided a multi-layered analysis of the issues we discussed as a whole.”

Drawing attention to the close relationship between Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Gusman said: “Yes, there may be their different points of view on many issues. Their analyzes or some of their assessments may differ. But c It is vital for the world that these leaders have a relationship of trust, which is very important.”

Discussing the purpose of the documentary, Gusman said that the presidential election took place in Turkey not long ago and they wanted to show Erdogan to millions of Russians.

Noting that the documentary has aired twice on state TV channels in the past two days, reaching millions of people, he said that “it is very important to introduce Erdogan to the Russian public. Unfortunately, the people in Turkey and Russia don’t know much about world leaders, even the leaders of their neighboring countries.Turkey has been our neighbor and our partner for many years.President Erdogan has been in power for many years. It is very important to provide a full portrait of him and to tell his story.”

Gusman said he would like to interview Erdogan for a fifth time if possible, adding that he would be very happy if that happened.

Emphasizing that he loves Turkish music, he noted that he often listens to it at home and in his car.

He also said he deeply respects the Turkish people.

