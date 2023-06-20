Trump admits to mishandling classified documents on Fox News – Rolling Stone





A week after his second post-presidential arrest, this one for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House, Donald Trump turned to Fox News host Bret Baier on Monday to explain why he should rule the country again. But he ended up essentially confessing to the crime he’s accused of: stealing and sharing top-secret government information.

Before that, however, Baier pressed Trump to explain why he kept the boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and refused to comply with government demands to return them, as outlined in his new indictment. Between dismissing the case as “the document hoax” or accusing other presidents of illegally hoarding their own sensitive documents, Trump offered the bizarre explanation that he couldn’t give the boxes to authorities because they also contained. . his clothes.

“Like every other president, I take things away,” Trump said. “In my case, I got it out pretty quickly. People packed it up and left. I had clothes in there, I had all kinds of personal items in there. Many, many things. After a brief digression to call his former attorney general Bill Barr a “coward,” Trump reiterated, “I got a lot in this. I will go through these boxes. I have to go through these boxes. I go out of personal business. Finally, he clarified what it was: “These boxes were littered with all kinds of things: golf shirts, clothes, pants, shoes, there was a lot of stuff,” he said.

While not wanting Dark Brandon grabbing your golf shirts might prove a compelling argument in court, another of Trump’s escapes seems less likely to hold water. Baier also referred to one of the most damning parts of the federal indictment, a July 2021 recording in which Trump is heard showing a document detailing a plan to attack Iran, revealing that he is still officially secret and that he no longer has the power to declassify it. Trump blustered for a while about what he actually said, then moved on to claiming he didn’t even have a particular document – despite corroborating testimony from others in the room when it happened . No wonder lawyers like this keep quitting him. Editor’s Choice

“Bret, there were no documents,” Trump insisted. “It was a massive amount of newspapers and everything, talking about Iran and stuff. And it may or may not have been delayed. It wasn’t a document. I didn’t have any documents to There was nothing to declassify, it was newspaper articles, magazine articles, and articles. When Baier again referred to the facts of the recording set out in the indictment, Trump said, presumably of prosecutors, “These people are very dishonest people, they’re thugs.” He also suggested they might “fill” the boxes with incriminating material.

Trump’s response immediately made waves, with even some of his frequent defenders suggesting the former president may have just undermined himself. On Twitter, pro-Trump legal scholar Jonathan Turley praised Baier’s interview – and included an ominous warning for Trump: “Bret Baier conducted an extraordinary interview with Donald Trump which discussed the criminal allegations in detail. . Statements of this kind are generally admissible at trial…”

Later in the interview, Trump and Baier got into a debate over the 2020 election results, with the Fox anchor trying unsuccessfully to remind the former president he lost while Trump talked fake ballot papers. The rest of the conversation involved Trump bashing Biden’s international diplomacy, from Ukraine to the Middle East to China, and thinking about how much better things were with him in power.

Afterwards, Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume said Trump’s responses to questions of law were “on the verge of being inconsistent,” and specifically mentioned the bizarre detail of not return the boxes of classified documents because they hadn’t been “separated from his golf shirts or whatever he was saying. Overall, Hume said, it looked like Trump was making the argument that the papers were his at will, “which I don’t think will hold up in court.”

Special Report with Bret Baier will air the second half of this interview on Tuesday night. Will we learn more about the precious polo shirts that Trump protected from government excesses? We can only hope.

Tendency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/donald-trump-all-but-confesses-mishandling-classified-docs-fox-news-bret-baier-1234774379/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos