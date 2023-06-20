Parliament strips Boris Johnson of open access to its buildingsLatest Partygate punishment





Topline Boris Johnson had his parliamentary pass revoked by Britain’s parliament in a landslide vote late Monday night as punishment for the partygate scandal, dealing an embarrassing blow to the political careers of former prime ministers and the Conservative Party in power, which is down in the polls. FILE – A protester holds a sign showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he stands in front … [+] of the entrance to Downing Street in London, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Highlights On Monday night, Parliament voted 354 to 7 after five hours of debate to accept a report finding that Johnson had lied to the body about the party gate and revoked Johnson’s parliamentary pass, which allows current MPs and elders to access parliamentary buildings. Britain’s Privileges Committee last week released a scathing report finding that, while still Prime Minister, Johnson lied to Parliament about a series of parties he attended at the start of the Covid pandemic -19 that violated the country’s virus mitigation laws. Prior to the release of that report, which recommended revoking his parliamentary pass and a 90-day suspension from parliament, Johnson resigned as an MP on June 9, avoiding being thrown out of his seat. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Many Conservative Party members refused to attend the debate and vote, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who took over as country leader after a brief stint with Liz Truss as prime minister since Johnson resigned under increasing pressure in July 2022. Peg News The development is the latest in an embarrassing saga for Johnson, who has signaled he may like to return to the prime minister’s job. In October he boasted that he believed there was a very good chance that I would succeed in the election (of 2024) with members of the Conservative Party and that I might indeed be back in Downing Street, but said at the time that he would not show up. Even in his letter of resignation of parliament, Johnson wrote: It is very sad to leave parliament at least for now. In order to regain the prime ministership, Johnson would need to reclaim a seat in parliament, but the public rebuke makes that more unlikely. The saga is also troublesome for the Conservative Party, of which Johnson is the former leader. While the party holds a majority and will not be required to hold an election until January 2025, it is down in the polls. An aggregation of polls by Politico Europe found that 44% of respondents intend to vote Labor compared to 28% who intend to vote Conservative. Chief Critics The five hours of debate leading up to the vote saw Johnson’s opponents relentlessly lambasting him, including Martin Docherty-Hughes, a Scottish National Party politician, who said how ridiculous it was that communities like mine have to endure the indignity of that jester sitting in Downing Street as their families died. Surprising fact Parliament’s rebuke to Johnson comes on the former prime minister’s birthday. Johnson turned 59 on Monday. Further reading Boris Johnson resigns from Parliament after allegedly misleading MPs (Forbes) Boris Johnson deliberately misled UK Parliament over Covid lockdown parties, inquest finds (Forbes)

