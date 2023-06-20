Ivanka Trump sends touching message to Jared Kushner on Father’s Day





Ivanka Trump, who has been very active on social media for the past few months, took to Instagram to publicly wish her husband, Jared Kushner and father, Donald Trump a Happy Father’s Day.

The 41-year-old former first daughter of the United States shared a post with several family portraits and photos of her husband with his children. She wrote on the post, Happy Father’s Day, Jared! Today and every day, the children and I celebrate the incredible father and loving partner that you are. Thank you for the countless ways you fill our lives with boundless joy, guidance and love.

Ivanka also took the opportunity to give a special mention to her father, former US President Donald Trump. On her Instagram Stories, she shared four photos of her husband and father together, all of which appeared to have been taken during her father’s presidency in the White House. In one photo, Jared is seen showing something to Donald Trump on his cellphone, while another shows them apparently together on a plane.

On one of the photos, Ivanka wrote: Two amazing dads in one photo!! Happy Father’s Day to you both! In another photo, she also made a joke about them wearing the same tie to work, adding laughing emojis.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are the proud parents of three children: Arabella, 11; Joseph, 9 years old; and Theodore, 7 years old. As a symbol of their love and commitment, Ivanka embraced Orthodox Judaism when she married Jared in 2009, and together they chose to raise their children in the same faith.

Despite Donald Trump’s recent federal indictment, the family celebrated the bat mitzvah of Ivanka’s eldest child, 13-year-old Arabella. The memorable bash was held at Trump National Doral Miami, a prestigious golf club and resort nestled in South Florida. Everyone looked stunning for the occasion, including Ivanka who channeled the Princess of Wales.

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with your culture. Get the latest news on your favorite celebrities, royals and the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle news straight to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hola.com/us/celebrities/20230619347021/ivanka-trump-fathers-day-jared-kushner-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos