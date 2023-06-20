Humiliation for Boris Johnson as MPs back parliamentary ban on Partygate lies

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Boris Johnson suffered a final humiliation over the Partygate scandal in Parliament as MPs backed the scathing report which found he deliberately lied in the Commons and just seven Tories voted in his favour.

Rishi Sunak has been accused of being too weak to stand up to Mr Johnson and his sycophants after the Prime Minister ducked debate in the Commons as the privileges committee report was endorsed by the opposition and 118 Conservative MPs.

Parliament’s damning verdict on Mr Johnson came as the Metropolitan Police launched a new investigation into alleged breaches of Covid laws at No 10, Checkers, inside parliament and the Conservative Party headquarters.

The new investigation includes the Christmas party where Tory staffers were filmed dancing and joking about bending Covid rules when it emerged on Monday that activists had been formally invited to a jingleandmingle party.

Senior Labor MP Sir Chris Bryant saidThe Independent: We have the impression that justice takes time to finally turn the bend, the hens return to perch.

Although Mr Johnson dodged the recommended 90-day suspension by leaving his seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, he will be stripped of his parliamentary pass after the committee’s findings that he repeatedly lied about Partygate were approved by vote.

Some 354 MPs supported the Partygate report, while only seven Tories voted against a majority of 347. No votes were recorded for 225 Tory MPs.

The division list published immediately after the vote contained six names in the no votes instead of the seven announced in the hemicycle. He said Tory MPs who backed Mr Johnson were Sir Bill Cash, Nick Fletcher, Adam Holloway, Karl McCartney, Joy Morrissey and Heather Wheeler.

Some of the former Prime Minister’s staunchest allies boycotted the vote after the hours-long debate, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries, who announced she planned to step down following fallout from Ms Resignation Honors .Johnson.

Mr Sunak has been accused of being scared of the Monday night showdown in Parliament against Mr Johnson, with No 10 claiming he had been too busy hosting the Swedish Prime Minister to attend.

The Prime Minister said earlier on Monday he did not want to sway anyone when pressed on how he would vote on the report, which found Mr Johnson had lied to Parliament and undermined the work of committees with personal attacks .

Ms Dorries said Mr Sunak didn’t vote because he would have upset his predecessor’s supporters, tweeting: Of course Rishi Sunak didn’t vote, if he had he would have upset supporters Tory members and voters who support Boris Johnson and others support Boris, than Rishi.

These people are not stupid and they also have long memories.

But former Prime Minister Theresa May has come forward to condemn Mr Johnson, arguing that his successor has been deemed insufficient and urging all Tory MPs to back the report to help restore faith in our parliamentary democracy.

Boris Johnson stripped of his parliamentary pass ” height=”3119″ width=”4163″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:auto-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.9219%"/> Boris Johnson stripped of his parliamentary pass (AP)

Senior Labor MP Harriet Harman, chair of the Privileges Committee, defended her work and added: Even if you are the Prime Minister, especially if you are the Prime Minister, you must tell the truth in Parliament.

She clashed with Jacob Rees-Mogg, who challenged her over famous tweets criticizing Mr Johnson, telling the Tory MP the government had told him they had confidence in his leadership of the committee. I was assured that I had to continue the work and that is what I did.

Leading Tory peer Gavin Barwell condemned Mr Sunak’s attempt to stand out of the row. I want my Prime Minister to try to influence people, especially MPs, journalists and voters who always stand up for Johnson, and to lead the restoration of standards.

Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said Mr Sunak had shown he was too weak to stand up to Boris Johnson and his sycophants, which is deeply dangerous because if we can’t have a Prime Minister who defends the standards, what do we have?

Labor MP asks ‘what would Covid victims say?’ ahead of Partygate sanctions vote

Mr Johnson had called on his supporters not to oppose the report after criticizing its verdict last week, making its endorsement a formality. But several Tory allies, including Mr Rees-Mogg, Bill Cash and Lia Nici, have come forward to defend their former boss.

Mr Rees-Mogg compared the privileges committee to communist China and said the decision to strip Mr Johnson of his parliamentary pass ranged from vindictive to ridiculous.

The former cabinet minister said: For some reason the privileges committee thinks it’s in communist China and we have to bow down and then they go on to say that Mr Johnson was complicit in the campaign. abuse and attempted intimidation of the committee without a single shred of evidence, solidarity.

Another Boris supporter, Nick Fletcher, argued that only Tory MPs should be allowed to judge whether fellow Tories have broken the rules. If the star Man City player had to sit in front of seven of his peers for an audience, would it be fair if three of them were Man United players? Not very.

Johnson’s loyalist MP Brendan Clarke-Smith, who had vowed to vote against the report, scoffed for going to look at the ashes rather than playing silly games in parliament. Mr Bryant told the Tory MP he was not doing your job, while Lib Dem adviser Alex Sandiford added: You were not elected to watch sport.

Rishi Sunak condemned for being afraid of the vote on Boris Johnson ” height=”3383″ width=”4516″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:auto-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.9114%"/> Rishi Sunak condemned for being afraid of the vote on Boris Johnson (Getty)

On Monday, several senior Tory MPs started the campaign trail in Uxbridge and South Ruislip for candidate Steve Tuckwell, including Tory Speaker Greg Hands and Tory Whip Stuart Anderson. A Twitter user replied: Dodging the vote, right?

Meanwhile, Scotland Yard has announced it is assessing information and new documents about events in 2020 and 2021, including documents handed over by the Cabinet Office about the gatherings at No 10 and the ladies while Mr Johnson was in charge.

The force said it was also assessing media reports of alleged breaches in Parliament and reviewing never-before-seen video footage of a Christmas rally at Conservative campaign headquarters in December 2020.

An invitation to the event obtained by BBC News read: JINGLE AND MINGLE: Save the date Monday December 14 at 6pm for Shaun Bailey’s Christmas party in London.

It added to pressure on Mr Sunak to strip failed mayoral candidate Mr Bailey of the peerage given to him in Mr Johnson’s honors list, and the OBE given to the assistant Ben Mallet, also visible in the video.

Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats Daisy Cooper said: While the Tories were mingling and mingling, the British public followed the rules and did the right thing, adding: Sunak should personally intervene and urge those involved to renounce their honours.

No 10 said Mr Sunak was not expected to withdraw the honors from two Tories who were celebrating at CCHQ. His official spokesman said the Prime Minister had gone through the process of leaving the honors of resignation to the Lords authorities.