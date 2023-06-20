Democrat Stacey Plaskett says Trump must be shot in televised stumble over alleged mishandling of classified documents





Of the. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) tripped over her tongue during a Sunday interview on MSNBC, saying former President Donald Trump should be shot for his alleged mishandling of classified documents before quickly correcting himself to say that he should be stopped.

The fact that Trump not only had the codes, but now has the classified information for Americans and can release it and share it at his compound with anyone passing by should be terrifying to all Americans, said Plaskett told presenter Jonathan Capehart. And he needs to be stopped.

Plaskett, 57, who is a nonvoting member of the House of Representatives, also laughed off claims that a two-tier justice system led to Trump’s indictment, with Republicans pointing out that Hillary Clinton doesn’t was not accused of having withheld classified documents on a private mail server while he was Secretary of State.

Democratic delegate says former President Donald Trump should be shot for his alleged mishandling of classified documents before quickly correcting himself that he should be arrested.

The two-tier system is not meant to further punish them, she said, saying GOP lawmakers were pushing propaganda to make Americans distrust federal law enforcement. They want it to allow them to get away with more than ordinary Americans to make Americans believe that they are, in fact, above the law.

Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami last week on 37 counts of allegedly keeping the classified material and then lying to federal authorities about it.

The former president stored the documents in a ballroom, bathroom, bedroom and basement storage room at his Mar-a-Lago compound, refusing to turn them over to the FBI or the Department of Justice for more than a year, according to a 49-page report. Indictment unsealed on June 9.

Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami last week on 37 counts of keeping the classified material and then lying to federal authorities about it.

The documents contained sensitive defense information, which Trump allegedly showed to people without the required security clearances.

Plaskett has raised his national profile in recent months as a senior member of the House Special Subcommittee on Federal Militarization, at one point threatening freelance journalist Matt Taibbi with a five-year prison term for allegedly lying to Congress during a Twitter Files hearing.

She also served as an impeachment lead for Trump’s second impeachment, in which the Democratic-controlled House cited the 45th president for inciting insurrection following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. former president was eventually acquitted by the Senate.

