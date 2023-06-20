Politics
Austin urges Turkey to support Sweden’s entry into NATO
BRUSSELSAs Sweden’s bid for NATO membership hangs in the balance, the United States and its key allies are doing their best to push Stockholm over the finish line.
“For many, many months now my message has been conveyed by Sweden and it is the message of the allies,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 16.
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO. Finland was quickly approved and joined the alliance in April.
Membership decisions, however, must be taken unanimously by all member countries, and Turkey has raised various objections, ranging from allegations that Kurdish extremists live in Sweden to more recent complaints about anti- Turks in Sweden. The Swedes therefore had to wait.
US officials hope the alliance’s decision to admit Sweden as its 32nd member will come when NATO holds a critical summit meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July. By then, officials say, Turkey’s resistance may fade as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected for another term and his election-year politics are behind him.
To argue the case of Sweden, NATO sent a delegation to Türkiye just before the start of the meeting of defense ministers.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III also raised the issue when he with briefly on June 16 with the new Turkish Defense Minister, Yasar Guler, who took office at the beginning of June.
Of course (I) take every opportunity to encourage him to go ahead and approve Sweden’s membership, Austin said in response to a question from Air & Space Forces Magazine during a June 16 press conference.
Sweden has a long history of working closely with the United States and other Western militaries. Current and former NATO officials say that Sweden would bring much to NATO.
We have trained with them in a number of cases, and therefore being interoperable in a very short time, it would not be a challenge with Sweden, said Austin. This will enhance our ability to be aware of what is happening in the maritime and air domains.
Highlighting the close ties between the two countries, two B-1s from a US Bomber Task Force landed in Sweden June 19, according the Swedish army. And Sweden recently joined NATO countries in a two-week aerial exercise, Arctic Challenge Exercise. As part of its aid to Ukraine, Sweden has even offered to train Ukrainian pilots will fly Gripen multirole fighters.
“Sweden is a strong democracy and a country with substantial military capability,” Austin said. They have invested heavily in their strength.
Retired Air Force Gen. Philip M. Breedlove, the former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, agreed.
They trained with us at the highest levels of sophistication, technology, tactics, techniques and procedures, Breedlove told Air & Space Forces Magazine. They have been doing it for quite some time. They bring the ability to this alliance as soon as they hang their flag on the mast, and that should be celebrated.
Some analysts say Sweden works so closely with NATO that it will remain a close partner even if it does not formally join the alliance.
I’m pretty cool about it all, Michael O’Hanlon from the Brookings Institution told Air & Space Forces Magazine. Sweden is already such a close NATO partner that much of the military collaboration and planning is already rock solid. It does not border Russia so its vulnerability is limited.
But Sweden leaves no doubt that it feels part of NATO and is trying to speed up the process.
Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson was a prominent presence at NATO and was pictured walking the halls with Stoltenberg and having friendly chats with Austin.
Jonson also wrote a common item with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noting that their country would allow NATO to base forces and equipment on its territory even though it is not yet a member of the alliance.
“The government has decided that the Swedish Armed Forces may undertake preparations with NATO and NATO countries to enable future joint operations,” they wrote.
“Preparations may include temporarily basing foreign equipment and personnel on Swedish territory. This decision sends a clear signal to Russia and strengthens the Swedish defense.
|
