Donald Trump says secret document he described on tape refers to press clippings





Former President Donald J. Trump told a Fox News anchor in an interview Monday that he did not have a classified document with him during a meeting with a book publisher, although he referenced during this meeting to secret information in his possession.

The July 2021 meeting at Mr. Trumps Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ was recorded by at least two people present, and a transcript depicts the former president pointing to a stack of papers and then saying General Mark A. Milley, that he had criticized: Look. It was him. They presented me with this, it’s unofficial, but they presented me with this. It was him. It was the Ministry of Defense and him.

On the recording, according to two people familiar with its contents, Mr Trump can be heard flipping through papers as he talks to an editor and writer working on a book by his latest White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Mr. Trump and those present at the meeting do not explicitly say what document the former president has.

According to the transcript, Mr. Trump describes the document, which he says shows General Milley’s desire to attack Iran, as secret and, as, highly confidential. He also states that as president I could have declassified him, adding: Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.

But in Monday’s interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, Mr Trump denied referring to an actual document and claimed he was merely referring to news clippings and magazine articles.

There were no documents, Trump insisted. It was a massive amount of newspapers and everything that talked about Iran and other things. And it may or may not have been delayed, but it wasn’t a document. I didn’t have a document to speak of. There was nothing to downgrade. These were newspaper articles, magazines and articles.

Apparently, downplaying the information in the recording, he added, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Milley document.

The audio recording is key evidence in an indictment accusing Mr Trump of illegally possessing 31 sensitive government documents, some of which were highly classified and included information about US nuclear and military capabilities. The indictment was filed this month by Justice Department-appointed special counsel Jack Smith in federal district court in Miami. The indictment also charged Mr. Trump with conspiring with one of his aides, Walt Nauta, to evade a grand jury subpoena issued last May for all classified documents in his possession.

A description of a document typed by General Milley appears in Mr. Meadows’ book, unattributed and stated as fact.

Defendants generally avoid speaking publicly about the details of the charges against them for fear that their remarks will be used against them. The interview aired the same day a federal magistrate in Mr Trumps case issued a protective order ordering him not to reveal any evidence that had been given to his legal team as part of the discovery process.

While the interview did not appear to violate that order, his remarks represented some of his most extensive comments in the nearly two years that federal officials have spent trying to retrieve documents from his presidency that belong to the government. The comments were also the latest in a series of shifting stories he and his allies have offered since it became public that National Archives and Records Administration officials recovered 15 boxes of material from Mr. Trump in January. 2022.

Earlier in the interview with Mr. Baier, Mr. Trump appeared to admit that even after the Justice Department issued a subpoena last year for all classified documents in his possession, he delayed s comply with it in order to separate all the personal files which could have been among them.

Before sending boxes, I have to get all my things out, Mr. Trump said. These boxes were strewn with all sorts of things.

Mr. Trump also acknowledged that he did not immediately comply with an earlier request to return government documents to the archives, telling Mr. Baier that he had given some to the archives and saying that I was very busy, as you kind of saw it.

A spokesperson for Mr. Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In February 2022, after the public learned that Mr. Trump had returned classified documents to the archives, the former president ordered his aides to release a statement saying he had returned everything to the government. The final statement released by the Trump team did not make this claim.

But the draft version of that statement became a priority for prosecutors recording evidence and hearing testimony before a grand jury in Florida, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and his allies have offered evolving explanations for his possession of classified material and his repeated refusals to turn it over. He insisted that the documents all belonged to him as personal documents. He also claimed to have declassified everything he removed before he left the White House, through a so-called standing order that material was declassified when he left the Oval Office to surrender. at the White House residence. Former senior White House officials have said no such order exists.

And last month, Mr. Trump’s lawyers wrote a letter to Congress saying that his staff had quickly packed everything into boxes and shipped them to Florida, leaving the impression that Mr. Trump himself had not went through the material and was unaware of what was in the cartons when they were packed.

The indictment contradicts that claim, with prosecutors saying Mr. Trump was personally involved in the process and had his boxes, containing hundreds of classified documents, transported from the White House to the Mar-a-Lago club.

In his interview with Mr. Baier, the former president said he sorted through some boxes after they were sent from Washington to Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Florida.

At one point, Mr. Baier asked Mr. Trump why he hadn’t just handed over the material.

I want to go through the boxes and pull out all my personal stuff, Mr. Trump said. I don’t want to hand this over to NARA yet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/19/us/politics/trump-classified-document-fox-news.html

