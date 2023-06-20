Politics
Blinken deals a blow to his trip to China as Xi Jinping rejects military offer
Tense US-China relations took another hit over the weekend when China reportedly refused to resume communication between its armed forces and the US military.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken had flown to China for interviews, where he received a somewhat low-key welcome, with no red carpet and just a handful of officials to greet him at the airport, which some commentators called it a deliberate snub on the part of the Chinese authorities. But Reuters news agency noted that he then shook hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People, a large hall usually reserved for welcoming heads of state.
Blinken concluded his two-day visit to Beijing with a press conference on Monday describing his series of meetings as a “vigorous conversation” on a range of global issues. He said while some parts of the talks were “constructive”, other areas of discussion showed there was still “work to be done”. And he confirmed that military-to-military cooperation was still off the table.
Blinken’s visit made him the first secretary of state to visit China in five years amid mutual suspicion between the two countries. The politician was originally due to visit in February, but his trip was postponed by a diplomatic fury when the United States accused China of flying a spy balloon over American airspace. China’s designs on Taiwan and accusations of human rights abuses are also responsible for much of the coldness in the relationship, while US fears that China could challenge its technological or business interests have also played a role. a role.
During his visit, Blinken tweeted on Sunday, “Today I met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Qin Gang in Beijing and discussed how we we can responsibly manage relations between our two countries through open communication channels”.
But reporters at the press conference that followed on Monday revealed that Blinken had confirmed that military communication channels would in fact remain closed for the time being.
Axios reporter Bethany Allen tweeted: “Blinken says China didn’t agree to set up a military-to-military crisis communication channel, which was one of the biggest hopes of the US visit. “. She quoted Blinken as saying, “It’s absolutely vital that we have this kind of military-to-military communications. This imperative has only been underscored by the recent incidents we’ve seen in the air and on the seas.” Communication lines were reportedly cut following then-President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in 2022, which angered China.
While BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonell said the United States will continue to press for the restoration of communication. “Antony Blinken said that #China has not agreed to resume military-to-military cooperation mechanisms with the #US. He said this is something to work on in the future,” he said. he tweeted.
Beijing’s reluctance to engage in regular military talks with Washington has alarmed China’s neighbors, according to a Reuters analysis.
There appear to have been no developments regarding Taiwan, with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi saying, “China has no room for compromise or concessions.”
For his part, Blinken reiterated that the United States does not want to change the status quo, a complicated arrangement in which Taiwan has its own government but is considered part of Chinese territory by Beijing. The United States officially recognizes Taiwan as part of China, but has also guaranteed to support it as necessary for self-defense.
The two sides also discussed Russia’s war on Ukraine, and Blinken “made it clear that the United States will work with our allies and partners to advance our vision of a free, open, and orderly world. international rules-based”. according to a statement later released by his department. The United States has been sending military aid to Ukraine since last February’s invasion and has previously accused China of helping Russia.
Nonetheless, Xi suggested progress had been made in some areas of the talks, though he did not specify exactly what had been achieved. “The two sides have also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues. That’s very good,” Xi said. He added that he “hopes to see a healthy and stable China-US relationship” and believes the two countries “can overcome various difficulties.”
And while there didn’t appear to be any major breakthroughs, some analysts suggested the meeting was a success in many ways. “The message from China has been quite positive,” said Wu Xinbo, professor and director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai. “China has shown that it still hopes to work with the United States to stabilize and improve relations. I think that although China is not optimistic about China-US relations, it has not lost hope either.
A statement posted by spokesperson Matthew Miller on the US State Department’s website concluded: “Both sides have agreed to follow-up engagements in Washington and Beijing to continue to open lines of communication.”
Newsweek has contacted the US State Department via email for further information and is seeking comment from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
