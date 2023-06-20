Donald Trump talks ballot stuffing with Fox News Bret Baier, who then says you lost the 2020 election





UPDATE: Donald Trump offered a barrage of unsubstantiated claims and lies in his interview with Fox News Bret Baier, who appears to have started a discussion with a strategy to challenge the former president on some topics and move on to others times.

Why did you have these very sensitive national security defense documents, like the war plans for a strike on Iran? Baier asked, referring to a claim central to federal prosecutors in last week’s indictment.

Trump replied: So, like every other president, I take things out, and in my case, I took them out pretty quickly, but people packed it up and we left. I had clothes in it. I had all kinds of personal items, and it’s many, many things. He went on to slam his former attorney general William Barr, insisting he fired him because he lacked the courage to pursue so many different things. He was a coward.

At one point, when Trump started talking about ballot stuffing, Baier told him: You lost the 2020 election.

There have been recounts in every swing state. There was no significant widespread fraud, Baier said.

Trump said: We were trying to get recounts, real recounts.

Baier then told Trump, There were widespread corruption investigations. There was no meaning to it. There have been trials, 50 of them, by your attorneys, some before judges, judges you appointed, who have presented no evidence.

Trump continued to insist that Wisconsin practically admitted he was rigged.

Baier then noted that fewer than 475 cases of voter fraud had been uncovered in six battleground states.

You know why? They weren’t looking at the right things. They were counting the ballots, not the authenticity of the ballots, Trump insisted.

Baier then tried to pressure Trump, are you going to tell that suburban independent voter?

In April, Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. Dominion claimed that certain Fox figures and Trump allies amplified claims that the electoral systems company was involved in rigging the 2020 election. Network News, however, declared Biden the winner on the Saturday after the election. .

During the interview, Fox News also aired clips of Trump from 2016, where he spoke about the importance of protecting classified information. Baier also ran through a list of Trump’s attacks on members of his own administration, while reminding him that he was committed to surrounding himself with only the best people.

PREVIOUSLY: Fox News released a clip from anchor Bret Baiers’ interview with Donald Trump, former presidents sit down for the first time since he was indicted last week on federal charges related to his withholding of documents classified.

According to the clip (watch it below), Trump offered another explanation for why he didn’t just turn over the classified documents, even in response to a subpoena: He was too busy to sort through the boxes where they were kept.

Baier also asked Trump about a central claim in the indictment: that he had an aide move the boxes to other locations after telling his attorneys he had fully complied with the indictment. subpoena. At least in the clip, Trump did not dispute this version of events.

Part one of the interview will air on Fox News Special Report at 6 p.m. ET Monday, and part two the following evening.

In the clip, Baier noted to Trump that the National Archives and Records Administration had asked for the documents to be returned.

No. And I gave it to them, Trump said.

Baier replied, And then they said they went to the DOJ to subpoena you to get it.

Trump responded, which they have never done before.

Baier then asked, why not just put them back then?

Because I had boxes. I want to go through the boxes and take out all my personal belongings. I don’t want to hand this over to NARA yet. And I was very busy as you kind of saw.

Baier added: Yes, but according to the indictment, you then tell this assistant to move to other locations after telling your lawyers to say that you have fully complied with the subpoena while you hadn’t done it.

Trump replied: Before sending boxes, I have to get all my things out. These boxes were strewn with all sorts of things.

In an interview with Martha MacCallum on Monday afternoon, Baier said that during the hour-long session, Trump flatly denied certain aspects of the indictment, including his account of a 2021 recording. in which he acknowledged that the documents were still classified and that he could no longer declassify them because he was out of the White House. He also denied having a document with war plans, Baier said. The Fox anchor noted that while the investigative judge spoke to Trump about not discussing the specifics of the case with a list of potential witnesses, he did discuss the specifics at length during the interview.

Baier said Trump continued to hit Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, now his main rival for the GOP nomination. When presented with a long list of former Trump cabinet members who no longer supported him, Trump said they were simply not the right people for the job.

This was Trump’s first interview with Baier since 2018. Trump also participated in a 2020 Fox News Town Hall hosted by Baier and MacCallum and held at the Lincoln Memorial.

