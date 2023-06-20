Donald Trump and Fox News anchor Bret Baier go head-to-head in heated interview





Donald Trump argued with Fox News host Bret Baier in a tense interview over a number of topics Monday night, including the former president’s possession of classified documents and whether he believes anyone one is still looking at Fox.

The tit-for-tat was the latest of Baiers’ interviews with presidential candidates and comes as Fox News plans to hold the first GOP presidential debate Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. Last month, The New York Times reported that Trump was unwilling to be interviewed by Baier due to his coverage of the 2020 election, in which Baier disputed Trump’s voter fraud allegations. The two haven’t sat together since 2018.

First, I won by far in 2020, Trump told Baier when challenged on how he plans to attract independent votes in 2024, before repeating various unsubstantiated claims about fraud campaign and stuffed ballots.

You lost the 2020 election, Baier pushed back, citing recounts and unsuccessful lawsuits to challenge the election result.

Trump, clearly frustrated, continued to criticize Fox News himself. When Baier said that more independent voters watch Fox News than any other television source, Trump immediately replied, “Much less than before.”

I’m not a huge Fox fan, Trump said later in the interview.

You’re sitting here, Baier said.

Well, you gotta get your word out somehow, right? Trump responded.

Asked by Baier about the indictment against him for mishandling classified documents, Trump denied waving a highly sensitive plan detailing a potential attack on Iran despite an audio recording obtained by federal prosecutors in which the former President reportedly expressed a desire to share the war plan with others. Trump has denied bragging about the documents to people at his Bedminster, NJ golf club, as prosecutors claim.

There were no documents. It was a huge amount of papers and everything, talking about Iran and other things. And it may or may not have been withheld, but it wasn’t a document, Trump told Baier, those boxes were littered with all kinds of stuff; golf shirts, pants, shoes, all kinds of things.

Iranian war plans? Bayer asked.

Not that I know of, Trump replied.

Baier then challenged Trump’s hiring choices while president, based on a 2016 statement that he was going to surround himself with only the best and most serious people.

Baier read a list of former allies who are now running against Trump, including his former vice president, Mike Pence, and Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations. Former national security adviser John Bolton and former attorney general Bill Barr were also former allies added to the list. Last week, Barr called Trump a consummate narcissist who consistently engages in reckless driving during an appearance on CBS. In response, Trump called Barr a gutless pig.

Why did you hire them all in the first place? Bayer asked.

Because I hired ten to one who were fantastic, Trump replied: For every person you named, I can name 20 people who liked the administration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-and-fox-news-anchor-bret-baier-clash-in-heated-interview The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos