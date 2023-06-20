Trump says Ivanka and Jared Kushner won’t be part of his potential second term





Former President Donald Trump said Monday that being commander-in-chief is too painful for the family and therefore his daughter and son-in-law will have no role in any future presidential administration.

Fox News host Bret Baier asked Trump, 77, if he would want Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner by his side in the West Wing again if he wins the 2024 presidential election, in which the former president replied, No.

I said, that’s enough for the family. You know why? It’s too painful for the family, Trump told Baier of conversations he had with his children as he embarked on his third presidential campaign.

My family has been through hell. I mean, they have Eric, my son, who is a nice guy. You know him very well. He’s a handsome young man, a good student, good at everything, come in. We are doing wonderfully. Then I decide to run for president. I mean, I don’t think anyone in the world in history has ever received more subpoenas, the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner claimed.

Trump told Fox News host Bret Baier on Monday that his family had “been through hell.” John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

No one has been through what my family has been through. Ivanka had a really successful clothing line, I mean, that made a fortune. When I did that, she was really she shut it down. She kind of felt she had to, but she shut it down, Trump said of his 41-year-old daughter’s decision to shut down her eponymous clothing brand in July 2018 while working as a adviser to the White House.

Ivanka Trump announced in November 2022 that she would play no role in her father’s 2024 presidential campaign, and she skipped the campaign launch for former presidents at her Mar-a-Lago estate.

I love my father very much. This time around, I choose to prioritize my young children and the privacy we create as a family. I have no intention of getting involved in politics, the former first daughter said in a statement.

The former president said on Monday that working in his administration had been “too taxing” for members of his family.TheImageDirect.com

Although I will always love and support my father, in the future I will do so outside of the political arena, she added. I am grateful to have had the honor to serve the American people and will always be proud of the many accomplishments of our administrations.

Kushner, who also advised Trump at the White House, also reportedly showed no interest in returning to Washington, DC.

According to a New York magazine report in December, since Trump’s Nov. 22 dinner with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago went public, Kushner has been telling people, look, I’m outside. I really got out, the outlet said citing a source.

