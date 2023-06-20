MPs vote overwhelmingly to back report finding Boris Johnson lied to Parliament about Partygate

M The PS voted 354 to seven to accept the report finding Boris Johnson misled the House of Commons over Partygate.

The vote means Mr Johnson, ousted as Prime Minister by his own party less than a year ago, will not receive a pass to visit the parliamentary grounds and would have been banned for 90 days from sit as an MP had he not resigned earlier this month. .

On Monday night, the Labor Party forced the vote on the Privileges Committee motion, with the Opposition providing tellers for yes and no votes.

MPs who supported him included six Tories – Bill Cash, Nick Fletcher, Adam Holloway, Karl McCartney, Joy Morrissey and Heather Wheeler.

Their names appeared on the division list published immediately after the vote which contained six names in the no votes instead of the seven announced in the chamber.

There have been ongoing issues with the names registered on the divisional lists, with further votes seeing Commons authorities release updates later.

The split list showed 118 Tory MPs voted in favor of the Privileges Committee report while no votes were recorded for 225 MPs.

The yes list released immediately after the vote contained 352 names instead of the 354 announced in the chamber, but again this could be updated later by Commons authorities.

Mr Johnson reportedly told his allies, who criticized both the commission and the report, to abstain from voting altogether.

The Conservative Party allowed a free vote, without a whip, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak completely avoided the debate and voted.

This led to accusations that he was afraid to refuse to say whether he would participate in a potential vote.

No 10 said the Prime Ministers’ schedule on Monday did not include attendance in Parliament and that he had commitments he could not move.

But the debate and ensuing vote – which pitted former prime ministers against former Cabinet ministers – laid bare the split within the Tories over Boris Johnson’s legacy.

Theresa May (Toby Melville/PA) / PA Archives

One of his predecessors, Theresa May, urged MPs to back the report and said supporting the findings of the Privileges Committees would be a small but important step in restoring people’s trust in Parliament.

In a veiled swipe at Mr Sunaks’ absence from the chamber, Ms May urged her party to show we are ready to act when one of our own, no matter how senior, is found wanting.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said she would vote to support the report in her role as MP for Portsmouth North.

She said: But all the members have to make up their own minds and the others should leave them alone to do so.

Labor Major Harriet Harman (House of Commons/UK Parliament) / PA wire

Mr Johnson and his supporters had sought to discredit the commission’s investigation, including accusing its chair, veteran Labor MP Harriet Harman, of holding prejudicial views.

But during the debate, Ms Harman said the government had assured her she would not be seen as biased in her judgment of Mr Johnson.

After former Tory cabinet minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg highlighted her tweets criticizing the former prime minister, Ms Harman said she had told the government she was more than happy to step down.

I was assured that I should continue the work that the Chamber had mandated with the appointment to which the Chamber had entrusted me and that is what I did, she added.

Rees-Mogg said it was legitimate to challenge the findings of the privileges committee and dismissed the scrapping of Boris Johnson’s parliamentary pass as ridiculous.

Addressing the 90-day suspension of the Commons, said: A vindictive punishment, it seems to me, which they cannot implement because Mr Johnson has left Parliament. So they go from vindictive to ridiculous by not granting him a parliamentary pass.

It came as the Metropolitan Police confirmed they were looking at new documents relating to a Christmas party held at the Conservative campaign headquarters at the height of the pandemic in December 2020.

According to the BBC, Tory activists were invited to what was described as a jingle and mingle night, although members of the public were banned from seeing each other under current Covid regulations at the time.

A video of the event published by the Sunday Mirror, which appeared to show Tory staff dancing and joking about coronavirus restrictions, is among the new evidence Scotland Yard is considering.

Former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tory aide Ben Mallet, who received a peerage and an OBE respectively in honor of Mr Johnson’s resignation, attended the rally.