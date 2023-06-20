Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays a state visit to Washington: is this the start of a new era?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making his first state visit to the United States. It marks the start of a new era in the ties between the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest.

Prime Minister Modi has visited the United States several times since assuming the role of prime minister in 2014. However, no state visits have been made. Modi and US President Joe Biden have also met on several occasions. Most recently, they met at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, where India’s prime minister was a guest. (India is also the current chair of the G20.)

In Hiroshima, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also invited heads of state from several other countries. Australia, Brazil, Comoros (Chair of the African Union) and Cook Islands (Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum) have been invited. The same was true for Indonesia (president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations), South Korea and Vietnam.

US President Joe Biden shares a candid moment with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are at the opening session of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. (G20 Media Center/Handout via REUTERS)

Behind the Growing India-US Relationship

India and the United States have come together in a wide variety of areas.

They have a common set of security challenges in the Indo-Pacific and have held several joint defense exercises with each other. At the same time, India’s relations with countries like Japan and Australia have improved very rapidly. Japan and Australia are two of the United States’ closest allies in the Indo-Pacific. And India, Japan and Australia are part of the Malabar multilateral naval exercises (which Australia joined in 2020).

An important aspect of their cooperation is the fact that they are part of the quadrilateral security dialogue, or “Quad”. The Quad started in 2007, during the time of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. At the time, however, it fell flat after repeated protests from China.

Things changed after the Quad’s relaunch on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Manila, Philippines in November 2017. Since then, there has been no turning back.

As a sign of their growing convergence, the leaders of the Quad have published a Joint Statement on the sidelines of the Hiroshima Summit. In it, they said, “We seek a region where no country dominates and no country is dominated, a region where all countries are free from coercion and can exercise their agency to determine their future. Our four countries are united by this common vision.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a quadruple meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. May 20, 2023. ( REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool)

Why is the State visit important?

Defense relations between India and the United States accelerated after the signing of the agreement Framework of the U.S.-India Defense Relationship in 2005 (renewed in 2015). The United States also named India a “Major Defense Partner (CDM)” in 2016, putting India more or less on par with its closest allies.

India nowadays also buys a whole range of weapon systems from the United States. For example, these include C-130J aircraft, C-17 carriers, P-8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft, CH-47 Chinook helicopters, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, M777 howitzers and MH-80 Seahawk maritime helicopters.

New Delhi is looking to buy armed drones from the United States. And a deal could be on the cards when PM Modi visits.

On another geographic front, the United States and India share an interest in establishing peace in Afghanistan. India was a major donor in the country before the Afghan government collapsed in August 2021. It was for the Taliban who took over.

Cooperation in the field of health is another example of bilateral cooperation. This is especially true in the aftermath of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

China’s role in the relationship

There is no doubt that China is one of the factors of rapprochement between the two countries. President Xi Jinping has assumed his third term as president and is probably the strongest Chinese leader since Mao Zedong. The United States has had skirmishes with China on several occasions. And the United States has worked with like-minded nations such as India to maintain a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.

Dissonances

Nevertheless, there are still some dissonances between the new friends. These can be found in areas like New Delhi’s links with Moscow. Russia is still India’s largest arms supplier, and although arms sales from countries like the United States are increasing. However, this has not been able to offset India’s heavy reliance on arms imports from Russia.

Second, their interests diverge from countries like Pakistan. New Delhi was not very happy with the question from the United States supply of spare parts in pakistan for the American-made F16s in its service. In addition, technology transfers from US-made weapons platforms could be another point of disagreement. On this front, the Indian government has pushed its “Make-in-India” initiative.

Then there are differences in the case of Iranian oil imports by India.

The road to follow

The road ahead will not be easy. However, the economic ties between the two countries are a big positive. India is already the fastest growing major economy and a bright spot in the world following the post-coronavirus pandemic downturn.

The United States is now India’s largest trading partner. And in 2022, bilateral trade between the two countries reached over $190 billion.

The huge Indian diaspora in the United States is also India’s asset. Already, American Indians run some of America’s greatest businesses and have become a wonderful bridge between the two countries.

Ajay Banga, who is of Indian origin, recently became the head of the World Bank. People of Indian descent have been estimated to be the third largest Asian ethnic group in the United States, at nearly 3.18 million.

Therefore, there is no doubt that this state visit by Prime Minister Modi to Washington will be historic as the two countries grow ever closer in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

RELATED:

Author: Dr Rupakjyoti Borah

Dr. Borah is Senior Fellow at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies, Tokyo. The opinions expressed here are personal. His next book is “Beyond the BRI: Can India, Japan, and the US, provide an Alternate Model of Connectivity?” (World Scientific, Singapore)