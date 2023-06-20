Politics
Turkey targets Balkan influence amid Serbia-Kosovo tensions
With Recep Tayyip Erdogan given five more years in power, the Turkish president is seeking to increase Turkey’s influence in the Balkans, a region that was part of the Ottoman Empire for centuries.
Rising tensions in northern Kosovo present such an opportunity. Although Southeast Europe remains firmly in the geopolitical orbit of the United States, Ankara is likely aiming to start mediating in disputes between Belgrade and Pristina.
The situation in Kosovo near the Serbian border, where ethnic Serbs constitute the majority of the population,May 26 climbingwhen Albanian-dominated Kosovo Police Special Forces (ROSU) seized four municipal buildings in the area, in a bid to help newly elected ethnic Albanian mayors take office.
The Serbian populationmassively boycottedelections on April 23, while the votes were free and fair, the results did not reflect the wishes of the majority in the region.
The actions of ROSU infuriated the United States and, despite being Kosovo’s main backer, Washington expelled Pristina American-led military exercises in Europe. Instead, American troops held joint military exercises with the Serbian army near the town of Bujanovac, not far from Kosovo.
Well aware that he cannot count on full support from the West, Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti could start looking for alternative partners, hoping to improve Pristina’s position on the international scene. Could Turkey be part of it?
Ankara hasdeployed about 500 Turkish commandosin northern Kosovo in response to a request for NATO troops to help quell the unrest. They already havestarted patrollingthe Serb-majority municipalities in the north. More importantly, Turkey should soonto resumecommand of the US-dominated NATO mission in Kosovo.
But even though Ankara is traditionally seen as an ally of Balkan Muslims, including Albanians, that doesn’t necessarily mean Erdogan will side with Kurti against the ethnic Serb majority in northern Kosovo. However, the Kosovar prime ministersrecent meetingwith the Turkish ambassador in Pristina undoubtedly represents his attempt to gain the support of Ankara in the midst of hisconfrontationwith the United States.
Turkey expands its influence abroad
It is no secret that Turkey aims to become one of the most influential foreign players in the Balkans. It is already playing an important peacemaking role in various conflicts, from Syria to Ukraine to Libya, where Ankara’s mediation led to the grain deal signed between Moscow and Kyiv.
From the European Union-facilitated dialoguebetween Belgrade and Pristina has not led to an easing of tensions in northern Kosovo, Erdogan sees a window of opportunity for Ankara toarbitrate the conflict.
Even if Turkey unreservedly supports the independence of Kosovo declared unilaterally in 2008 vis-à-vis Serbia, Erdogan seems to opt for a constructive and balanced approach, which also implies respect for Serbian interests in the region.
Belgrade along with EU members Spain, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Cyprus see Kosovo as an integral part of Serbia, which is why Turkey is trying to balance its strong economic ties with the southeastern European nation, with its historical and cultural ties to Kosovo. Albanian.
In 2013, when Erdogan was prime minister, hisstatementthat Kosovo is Turkey and Turkey is Kosovo has drawn strong criticism in Belgrade. Ten years later, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucicsee Erdoganas an actor who can help preserve stability in northern Kosovo, and also as a true friend from Serbia.
Indeed, despite differing views on the status of Kosovo, relations between Belgrade and Ankara have improved considerably over the past decade. Serbian citizens can travel to Türkiye.without passportwhile Ankara continues to strengthen its economic presence in the Balkan nation.
Around3,300 Turkish companiesoperate in Serbia, 21 of which are factories. Furthermore, the total trade between Serbia and Turkeyreached nearly 2.5 billion(2.7 billion dollars) in 2022, when the volume of trade between Turkey and Kosovo was much lower,representing $696 million.
Arms sales
Belgrade and Ankara although Turkey is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Serbia remainsmilitarily neutral should also increase military cooperation, especially after Erdoganwould have promisedto supply the landlocked Balkan nation with Bayraktar drones.
However, the Kosovo Security Force has alreadyreceivedfive Turkish-made drones, which means Turkey is likely aiming to profit from them by selling arms to both sides.
An increased Turkish military presence in Kosovo will no doubt help Ankara strengthen its positions in the region, especially now that the West is preoccupied with the war in Ukraine. At the same time, it will help Erdogan present himself as an upward and impartial partner for both Belgrade and Pristina.
But given that the United States, with its forces based in KosovoCamp Bondsteel the largest and most expensive foreign military base built by the United States in Europe since the Vietnam War remains the main foreign power operating in the Balkans, Turkey is unlikely to be able to pursue a fully-fledged foreign policy independent in the region.
Instead, Ankara will almost certainly have to carefully coordinate most of its moves with Washington.
This article was provided bySyndication desk, who owns the copyright.
Follow Nikola Mikovic on Twitter@nikola_mikovic.
