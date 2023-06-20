In PM Modi’s latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’, valuable lessons for Manipur residents

Those who complain that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken must stop complaining.

He is never shy when it comes to talking. In fact, his urge to talk instead, to talk to his people is so strong that he considers it his parental duty and delivers a monthly sermon which, according to his media, is also eagerly awaited by its people.

Since he will be on an important mission in the United States during the last week of this month and he will also probably be busy talking to the Hindu diaspora there, it can be assumed that he will not be able to record the radio program “Mann Ki Baat”. ‘. We can say that he could well have recorded it in advance so that it could be broadcast later. But staying up to date, as they say, is crucial for him. So this time he moved his monthly show forward to June 18 and talked about a lot of important stuff.

And people found themselves listening.

BJP chairman was seen listening to the speech in Dibrugarh, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was seen near his radio station in DehradunUnion Minister Piyush Goyal didn’t miss it even though he was in Jaipur and the Goa CM, Pramod Sawant, listen in Goa.

What if we saw malcontents breaking their transistors in the streets of Imphal saying: “No to Mann ki Baat”?

How does this affect the great pontificator?

They withdrew from his nationalist educational exercise only to their own disadvantage. They are so selfish that they only want to be discussed by the Supreme Leader.

We don’t know if their leaders, from different parties, who are camping in New Delhi to be heard by the Prime Minister, are as ignorant as they are. The truth is that the Prime Minister was actually addressing the people of Manipur on June 18. It was his way of telling them what they had missed while they were busy fomenting or fleeing violence.

The complaint is that how can the Prime Minister not say a word about Manipur, which has been burning for over 40 days? Where over 150 people have been killed due to the ongoing violence? Where hundreds of churches, homes and business establishments were burned and destroyed? Where thousands of people are displaced and weapons are looted by the mob? Where is there a bloody divide between communities and where the state seems to have disappeared?

The June 18 address reminded the people of Manipur that they were wasting their time with violence while Professor Raafi Ramnath from Kerala was busy learning the Japanese technique of Miyawaki, which is a great way to green an area if the soil is not fertile. This technique is gradually being seen in India as well. Raafi Ramnath has created a mini forest called “Vidyavanam” with over 115 varieties of vegetation. The people of Manipur obviously need to turn their attention to this technique, which they cannot do if they continue their violence.

Likewise, they needed to learn from the people of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh who gave new life to a dead river and now revives its source as Amrit Sarovar.

If they do not renounce violence, how will they play their part in the eradication of tuberculosis in India and be part of the Nikshay mission? If they adopt villages like people in other parts of this great country and do not burn them or escape them, then only this scourge of tuberculosis can disappear.

Above all, they must end the violence and prepare to participate in World Yoga Day on June 25. How can they miss this global movement that the PM would lead from the UN? How can they forget that the world is one family?

Finally, it is not the police, nor the army, nor the state, but the collective strength of the Indian people that solves all problems. It is this power that the Prime Minister believes will rise to the occasion in the state of Manipur. People must take their destiny into their own hands and not depend on the state.

When the Prime Minister asked the country’s children not to leave homework until the last day of their summer vacation, he had the children of Manipur in mind. The parents of the latter are so irresponsible that they did not let their children do as they burned their own houses and with that their children’s books and notebooks.

People crying for the Prime Minister to talk about the Manipur violence don’t understand these things.

The great leader’s voters understand. They receive the message of his silence. They know that if he keeps quiet about something and people cry for him to say something, it must be trivial and not worth his attention. He must not be disturbed in carrying out his civilizational task of transforming India back to the throne of the guru of the world.

Wasn’t he asked to speak when Akhlaq was killed and when mob lynching of Muslims became routine in India? Wasn’t he condemned for not speaking out while his own men and women openly threatened and insulted Muslims and held hateful rallies?

You have to understand that the leader has his way of speaking. When Christians wanted him to speak about the attacks on community members across the country, Modi visited a church in Delhi. He planted a sapling. He praised our garden and how it was cared for, and also gave advice on how to keep a plant alive. He revealed that he loves gardening and suggested burying a clay pot filled with water near a plant to keep it green and help it live longer. a bishop springs.

How can someone so concerned with how to keep a plant green be considered insensitive to human lives? You have to learn to decode your language and extract meaning from it. The people of Manipur will also learn about it.