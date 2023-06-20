Politics
UK lawmakers approve ‘Partygate’ report DW 19/06/2023
British lawmakers in the House of Commons on Monday approved a report that found former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied to Parliament about parties flouting the lockdown in his office during the pandemic.
Johnson blasted the report and said it was politically targeted.
Monday’s vote followed an hour-long debate, coinciding with the former prime minister’s 59th birthday.
What happened in Parliament?
The report, released last week, recommends sanctioning Johnson for misleading Parliament, which amounts to committing “contempt” of the House. Lawmakers voted 354 to 7.
Several Conservative Party members abstained in the vote, including incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who skipped the debate to host his Swedish counterpart and attend other meetings.
“It’s the business of the House rather than the government. It’s an important distinction and that’s why I wouldn’t want to influence anyone before this vote,” he told ITV.
Johnson’s predecessor as prime minister, Theresa May, said the vote would be “a small but important step in restoring the people’s trust” in parliament.
“It’s important to show the public that there is not one rule for them and another for us,” said the Conservative Party lawmaker.
Jacob Rees Mogg, a minister in Johnson’s government, meanwhile suggested lawmakers investigating the former prime minister had “wanted to come to a particular conclusion”.
What did the report reveal?
The report, prepared by the House Privileges Committee, concluded that the former prime minister’s parliamentary pass should be revoked. The pass allows even former MPs access to the House of Commons.
The House of Commons Committee on Privileges is responsible for investigating potential breaches of privilege. The committee can make recommendations on potential sanctions against MPs, but the final decision is made by the House of Commons as a whole.
The lawmakers’ disciplinary body found that Johnson’s actions breached the rules so much that the committee reportedly recommended a 90-day suspension from parliament.
But earlier this month, Johnson announced he was stepping down as an MP after being briefed on the committee’s findings.
What was Johnson’s reaction?
Johnson criticized the report and accused the committee of staging a “witch hunt” and acting as a “kangaroo court”.
The former prime minister has insisted he did not deliberately lie to the House of Commons about the parties that took place in Downing Street in 2020 and 2021 under his leadership.
Although embarrassing, the report does not prevent Johnson from running for legislative office in the future.
What is the Partygate scandal?
In May 2022, an internal investigation following media reports of multiple rallies in government buildings during the global pandemic found that the rallies should never have taken place.
All the gatherings took place between 2020 and 2021, when the UK was under strict lockdown rules put in place by Johnson’s government.
After the reports first appeared in the media in December 2021, Johnson repeatedly assured lawmakers that he and his staff had always followed the rules.
This turned out to be untrue, Johnson later acknowledged in testimony before Parliament in March this year. But he said it was “what I honestly believed at the time”.
A series of scandals, including illegal lockdown parties, engulfed his tenure as prime minister and eventually forced him to step down, prompted by several resignations within his party.
rmt/wd (AP, AFP)
|
