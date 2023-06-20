Kerala teacher elated as PM Modi praises his gigantic environmental efforts





For Raphi Ramanath, a schoolteacher in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, his joy knew no bounds when Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed his efforts to set up a Miyawaki forest at the school where he worked. What started as a small herb garden on the school premises as part of the environmental club has now turned into a Miyawaki forest with around 460 trees. Miyawaki is an effective technique for quickly creating mini-forests. It is named after the Japanese forester-botanist Akira Miyawaki, who introduced the method. Ramanath, a biology teacher at Vignjana Vilasini Higher Secondary School, Thamarakulam in Mavelikkara, was mentioned in Modis’ latest episode “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday. Citing his initiative, the prime minister urged everyone to try to emulate such role models, especially in urban areas. Read also | Climate change makes trees bigger, but also weaker Ramanath had also received numerous accolades for his environmental activities, including an award from the State Biodiversity Board. Mention of my work by the Prime Minister will boost the morale of all who engage in such activities to protect the environment. Ramanath first established the herb garden in the school premises while serving as the coordinator of the school’s environmental club from 2009 to 2013. Around 50 medicinal plant seedlings were planted by the students with assistance from the Forest Department. Later, he took the initiative to create a forest of Miyawaki on about five hundred pieces of land on the school grounds. For this, he procured 460 trees of 115 varieties with the help of the forest service. Later, he named this forest of Miyawaki “Vidya Vanam” (“Vidya” meaning education and “Vanam” meaning forest). So far, Ramanath has played a key role in planting around one lakh saplings in the premises of educational institutions, government offices and places of worship in Alappuzha district. He also fought against the practice of nailing palisades and other advertising materials to trees. His fight became fruitful when the state government in 2012 issued ordinances against such practices. Ramanath, who is now vice-chairman of the Mavelikkara bloc panchayat biodiversity management committee, is also spearheading projects to establish nurseries in schools and to collect seeds and saplings from trees that quickly disappear.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/south/kerala-school-teacher-elated-as-pm-modi-lauds-his-gigantic-efforts-for-environment-1229237.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos