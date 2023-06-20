Politician links Astana meeting to historic anti-Kurdish meetings – ANHA | HAWARNEWS

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Friday that the twentieth round of the Astana talks on the Syrian issue would be held on June 20 and 21 in the capital, Astana, in the presence of delegations from Turkey. the occupation, Russia and Iran, as well as representatives of the Damascus government and the so-called Syrian opposition.

The statement said the United Nations and the countries of Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq will participate in the meeting as observers. The participating parties are expected to discuss the evolving regional situation around Syria and the latest developments on the ground.

The most important file that will be on the agenda of the discussions is the file of rapprochement between the government of Damascus and the Turkish occupation, which is experiencing many challenges, particularly after the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan as President of the Turkey, as observers. I think Erdogan could give up on rapprochement efforts with Damascus, or he will often set more conditions. Cruelty to Russia and Damascus.

Prior to this meeting, the Turkish occupation has intensified its attacks on northern and eastern Syria, particularly the area of ​​Tal Rifaat and al-Shahba, which indicates that the occupation is seeking a new agreement with the Russia to occupy new areas of Syria, while observers believe that the escalation is an agreement between all parties in Astana, with the aim of putting pressure on the autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria and to push her to make concessions to the Damascus government

The meetings are not the first of their kind

The head of the German-Kurdish Forum, Yunus Bahram, spoke about this, saying: “This type of meeting is not new for the Kurds, because it is reminiscent of the quadripartite meetings that took place between the governments of Baghdad , Damascus, Tehran and Ankara before the execution of Saddam Hussein and the collapse of his throne. These quadripartite meetings took place Just to know how to fight the Kurds and their organizations.

He added: “The meetings currently taking place in Astana are also aimed at hitting the Kurds, whether in Rojava or South Kurdistan, whether by the Turkish baton or by Damascus. It is true that the Russians called the parties to talk about finding a way out for a solution in Syria, but it became known to everyone.” A political observer said that the main topic of discussion at this meeting was mainly the fate of the Kurds and Rojava, because all those who are gathered here have their interests in hitting the Kurds of northern and eastern Syria.

Mutual interests of the parties of Astana

Regarding the interests of these forces, Bahram said: “Damascus wants to strive to extend its control over the main sources of the economy in the north and east of the country, where the sources of oil, gas, agriculture and energy, and bring the region back to square one, safe and military. It will also assume the role that the Russians and Turks cannot assume, which is to fight the Americans.

He added: “Russia has a historical enmity with the Kurds in the region, who in turn eliminated the Red Republic of Kurdistan and the Republic of Mahabad, and now, according to their interests, they want to eliminate what remains of the dream. Kurdish in Rojava, because the Kurds are the backbone of the international coalition led by America in the region, and this simplifies its control over nearly 30% of the geography of this area.

As for the Turkish occupation, “its main concern is how to completely eliminate the Kurds, if possible, under the pretext of protecting Turkish national security. Here, Turkey will enter into negotiations with Russia and Iran to hit the Kurds and prevent them from settling in their regions”.

With regard to Iran, Bahram explained: “Iran is looking for genuine partners from which it can benefit to strike at the forces of the International Coalition, led by America and the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF, to extend its control over the line of the Shia Crescent which extends from Iran, through the regions of Bar Kurdistan, where the regions of engal are located, to the region of Al-Tanf. Syria and from there reach the shores of Mediterranean waters.

The Russian Roadmap: Reformed Prior Claims

Last Wednesday, the Russian President’s special representative for the Middle East and African countries, Mikhail Bogdanov, said that the deputy foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Damascus and Iran will meet in the Kazakh capital. June 21st.

Bogdanov said in a press release that the meeting will aim to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, noting that his country’s delegation will visit Astana on June 20.

He continued: “Russia’s draft on the roadmap is ready. Our task is to consult with our partners and take this work forward (normalization between Turkey and Damascus). I hope we will make serious progress in the Astana talks”.

Regarding the roadmap that Russia talked about, Bahram however indicated that “it is possible that all the old demands of Turkey, Iran and Russia will be formulated again and in another form, because the Syrian representative on the spot has no other role than approval, in particular by mentioning that they will fail on all the points of the dialogue except on the points concerning the anti-Kurds and their geography.

Bahram explained: “Turkey is said to have obtained an amount of 45 billion dollars in exchange for the concession of any future role to the terrorist movement of the Muslim Brotherhood in Syria and the handing over of the Syrian file. So, the only thing left for Turkey is to agree with Russia and Iran on the issue of the return of refugees from Turkey and their settlement in the Kurdish regions along the borders of Rojava and northern Kurdistan , as well as the agreement with the leaders of Damascus to prevent the participation of the Kurds in any future government in Syria, in addition to this, they will agree on the participation of Turkish companies in the reconstruction of Syria.

As for Russia, according to Bahram: “Their proposal would be to give the Turkish army the possibility of striking the areas of the Autonomous Administration, to sow confusion between them and their American ally, in order to compensate for its loss in its war of Ukraine”. In the end, what Russia hopes through Turkish pressure is to hand over northern and eastern Syria to the Damascus regime without restriction or condition and the demolition of the Kurdish house and its components, and the Russians are threatening today the Kurds to leave the Turkish army to invade the areas of al-Shahba in the footsteps of Afrin, while Turkey takes advantage of the circumstances in its favor and carries out barbaric bombardments both of the areas of regime and the autonomous administration in order to impose its strong presence at the meeting in Astana.

The components of the Syrian people must prepare and unite

Regarding this coincidence with the return of Damascus to the Arab League and the launch of the path of rapprochement between the Arab countries and the government of Damascus, Bahram indicated that “the Arab League has tried to play the main role in resolving the dilemma Syria, by returning Assad to the League, but this attempt failed. This is because the idea was not born in the Arab mind as long as it was supported by China and Russia against American interests. We note that the Americans also imposed their opinion there, and this was manifested by the presence of Ukrainian President Zelensky at a meeting of the Arab League.

He added, “It is clear that the Arab League has become without a strong role, and this will negatively affect the future of the Arab nation, its countries and its people.”

Bahram sent a message to the Syrian people, saying: “Here there is nothing left for the northern and eastern components of Syria except to prepare to push back the Turkish-Russian tide and their occupation of the region. Otherwise, the region will revert to the era of Ottoman occupation, especially during the reign of Sultan Abd al-Hamid al-Damiy (Al-Ahmar).

